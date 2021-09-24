WATCH NOW: Hitting the right note: Leslie and Amanda Overcash bringing love of music to First ARP Church

Leslie began his work in July of this year, with Amanda starting in August, as she was working at another church and worked her notice and helped the congregation find her replacement and make that transition.

“We were hired together, but staggered” when they started their jobs, Amanda shared.

Working together, they complement one another, just like harmonizing in a song, they provide their particular part in the ministry duet.

“Amanda’s strength is in playing,” Leslie said, “and my strength is in leading the choir. And so I think it takes, really do it at its best, to give it everything that you need to give it, I think it definitely take two people.”

“I don’t like to stand in front of people and critique and bring things up,” Amanda said. “I would much rather just play.” And in her playing, she noted she can pretty much anticipate what Leslie wants to go over as he rehearses with the choir. She said she knows the things he is looking for in rehearsal.

“Music is very personal,” Leslie said. “So really it’s kinda like for us a match made in heaven, I think, because you don’t have to struggle with communication. It’s just there. There are things I don’t ever have to say, she just knows, she’s going to do it.”