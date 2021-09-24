WATCH NOW: Hitting the right note: Leslie and Amanda Overcash bringing love of music to First ARP Church

The love of music is definitely one of the ties that bind Leslie and Amanda Overcash of Statesville, and both are using their talents while on the ministry staff at First ARP Church Statesville.
The Rev. Phil McCoy, the pastor of the local congregation, expressed his thankfulness for the couple and their ministry.
“We are so thrilled to have Leslie and Amanda join our ministry staff,” he said. “They are so dedicated to ministering to our congregation. We know that God is going to use them in great ways. We are grateful to God for them.”
Serving as the choir director, Leslie, the son of Kelly and Lori Nicholson Overcash, said he was raised in Statesville and grew up attending First ARP Church just as his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did before him.
And Leslie has now returned to the place where his love of music started.
“I love music in the church, I was raised in the music in the church,” he said. “I’m really excited to be back here, giving back to the ministry that made me want to do it in the first place.”
Involved in the children’s choir, Leslie said he was probably around 14 years of age when Charlotte Clontz, the former music director, asked him about playing handbells at the church. His involvement in music expanded as he said he played saxophone in the band during his years at South Iredell High School, he took organ with Clontz, voice lessons with Dan Pardue and went on to earn two bachelor’s degrees from Lenoir-Rhyne University, one in vocal performance and the other in sacred music.
In addition to serving as the choir director at the local church, Leslie is also the chorus and theater teacher at South Iredell High School, a position he started this school year after serving seven years in this same capacity at Fred T. Foard High School in Newton.
In fact, he noted, his whole family is pretty musical as he said his mom plays guitar and grandmother Carolyn Mills Nicholson Robinson was a singer and was involved with music at the church and community until she lost her voice to some health issues.
With a chuckle, Amanda, the daughter of Benjie and Sheila Watts, said, “I’m not that interesting. I kind of stumbled into it.” But she shared that she likewise began her musical journey at a young age. It was at the age of 10 that she said she played piano.
It was during a competition, Amanda noted, that “the accompanist that was there asked if I would be interested in taking organ lessons. There was a scholarship available and it was mine if I wanted it,” she continued.
Deciding to give it a try, she discovered that she loved it and the teacher. The class was through the Harper School of Performing Arts in Lenoir, where she grew up.
“Organists are far and few between, so when I was about 16, I started serving some of the churches in the area,” Amanda noted.
In addition to serving as organist at area churches, Amanda helped out in her grandfather’s hardware store, Shields Hardware in Lenoir.
“I grew up working there. I still work there a couple days a week,” she said.
When she was 18 years old, she attended Lenoir-Rhyne University and earned her bachelor’s degree in sacred music, with a concentration in organ. During her years at the university, she worked at a church in Hickory and later served in Albemarle for several years, Amanda shared.
It was during their college years that the pair met while they were members of L-R’s a capella choir as well as through the sacred music program.
“We became really good friends through that,” Leslie said, and in December 2015, they married at First ARP Church Statesville, at which time she also joined the church.
Amanda said she had just accepted the organist position in Albemarle when they started dating and she moved to that area. When they got married, she commuted to Albemarle for three years.
“We were driving in opposite directions on Sunday mornings for three or four years,” Leslie said. “She was the organist at First Lutheran Church in Albemarle, and I was the director of music at Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Valdese.”
But all that changed when First ARP Church Statesville started talking with the couple about serving as their choir director and organist, taking over for Clontz, who just recently retired from serving in both roles.
Leslie began his work in July of this year, with Amanda starting in August, as she was working at another church and worked her notice and helped the congregation find her replacement and make that transition.
“We were hired together, but staggered” when they started their jobs, Amanda shared.
Working together, they complement one another, just like harmonizing in a song, they provide their particular part in the ministry duet.
“Amanda’s strength is in playing,” Leslie said, “and my strength is in leading the choir. And so I think it takes, really do it at its best, to give it everything that you need to give it, I think it definitely take two people.”
“I don’t like to stand in front of people and critique and bring things up,” Amanda said. “I would much rather just play.” And in her playing, she noted she can pretty much anticipate what Leslie wants to go over as he rehearses with the choir. She said she knows the things he is looking for in rehearsal.
“Music is very personal,” Leslie said. “So really it’s kinda like for us a match made in heaven, I think, because you don’t have to struggle with communication. It’s just there. There are things I don’t ever have to say, she just knows, she’s going to do it.”
Going forward as a team, they both shared that they want to see the church grow, and as Leslie added, for the “music to be a thriving part of not only weekly worship, but just the life of the church. I think we want people to feel they are getting something from the music.”
Noting that ideally they want the music they share to be perfect, but, Leslie continued, “it’s not about every note being 100 percent perfect. It’s about what we take away from it and what we put into it. It’s a mix of things.”
And “how it feeds people,” Amanda added as she noted how some songs stick with your throughout the week, which is what they want. “It gave you something for the week, and that’s good,” she said.
Being leaders in the church, Leslie said that “it’s all about service to other people.” And when asked what he hopes those hearing and participating in the music take home with them each week, he said he hopes “if anything they take from what we do that we would be a light in the community, we would be a light in their daily, weekly walk, that we’re a bright spot in that we can help serve in that way.”
He continued by saying that “music is just a small part. The relationships,” he said. “It’s about the relationships.”
As the choir becomes a family in the bigger church family, Amanda said they want to “foster that and meet the need of that to help create, not single-handedly, she added, but to help create that environment so people will want to come and sing.”
While COVID-19 has kept some from attending services each week, members number around 32 with some recent additions, which Leslie noted “has been great.”
Whenever the couple has the opportunity to invite others to join them in singing, they do so. Living close to downtown Statesville in his great-grandparents home, (on his mom’s side of the family), they noted that they enjoy walking with their son Henry, and “we literally see people and say, ‘you should come and sing with us,’” Leslie said.
Being out in the community is important to both Leslie and Amanda. “it is so important that you’re not just members of the church, you’re also members of the community,” Leslie said, to which Amanda added “that’s part of outreach.”
Leslie pointed out the interesting timeframe of all that has happened and how ironic it is with them moving into the family home, switching teaching jobs to his old alma mater and now being back at First ARP. All of this, he shared, “has nothing to with our timing. It all happened when it was supposed to happen. It just happened to be all at once.”
And as Amanda said, “we came back home.”
First ARP Statesville has a long, rich history, having been organized on Aug. 7, 1869. Leaders in the music ministry over the past 50 years, according to the church history as shared on their website, has included Violet Morrison, J.D. Morrison, Dan Pardue and Charlotte Clontz.
There’s also a Sunday school room there bearing the name of Wilma Mills, Leslie’s great-grandmother. He said they used to joke that “every time the doors opened, Wilma was here.”