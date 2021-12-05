WATCH NOW: Harmony Christmas Parade returns to spread holiday spirit

Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.

While 65 entrants were officially entered into the parade, judging from the number of vehicles, floats, horses, tractors and other entrants, nearly double that number actually took part.

The 2020 parade was called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's was well-attended as warm temperatures made for ideal conditions for parade watching, if not a little warm for a Christmas parade.

