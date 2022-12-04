The main street of Harmony was filled with parade watchers as floats, tractors, trucks, horses, and even a few sheep made their way down U.S. 21 for the annual Christmas parade.

Town officials said they had several hundred entrants in the parade itself, with plenty registered and few late arrivals joining the long column as it marched its way and participants tossed candy to people lined along the streets.

The final Christmas parade in Iredell will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Downtown Statesville.