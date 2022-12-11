While the skies were gray Sunday, the spirits of the members of the Statesville Corvette Club were bright as a pile of toys continued to grow.

The club held its annual Christmas toy drive Sunday for Harmony-based Matthew 25 Ministries.

Matthew 25 was founded more than a dozen years ago as a food and clothing ministry aimed at helping people in northern Iredell County.

The relationship between the Statesville Corvette Club and Matthew 25 dates back nearly to the beginnings of the ministry. A member of the club mentioned Matthew 25 to fellow members and told them of the work the group was doing.

The idea of a locally-based ministry was appealing to the club members, said Jerry Lyndon and Bucky Edmonds. Both men said the fact that the donations to Matthew 25 stayed in the community to help people here was the main reason the Corvette Club offered its assistance.

Over the past decade the club has held car shows on a twice-a-year basis to support Matthew 25. One show is held in the summer and the second in December, to bring in needed toys for Christmas.

The pandemic meant the club had to revisit the car show format but not holding an event to help Matthew 25 provide support to the community was not an option. So they switched to a cruise-in style event, encouraging people to drive through and drop off donations or gifts.

With the easing of restrictions, the group is still doing the cruise-in format but folks can park, walk around and take a look at the vehicles and chat with their owners.

And that’s what people were doing Sunday, walking around taking a look at the classic vehicles — and not just Corvettes — that lined the parking lot at Signal Hill Mall. And since it’s the Corvette Club, there were lots of the iconic Chevrolet sports cars parked along the outer edge of the mall parking lot. Most were newer models, but the arrival of Clyde Marlow changed that dynamic.

Marlow came in his bright red 1959 ‘Vette. After parking his vintage car, he came out with a couple of bags of toys to add to the pile.

“I just want to support Matthew 25,” he said after dropping off the bags.

A special visitor also dropped by the car show. The Grinch, adorned in a Santa suit, took pictures with some of the children and showed off his dancing skills.

Clyde and Angela Parks also came in, bringing bags of toys. As they stood looking at the donation pile, they spoke with Lyndon and offered their appreciation to the Corvette Club.

“This is wonderful,” Clyde Parks said. “Thank you for doing this.”

Lyndon said that while the thanks are welcome it’s not for accolades that they take on this project twice a year.

“We just want to give back to the community,” he said.

The amount of cash and toys that the cruise-in collected won’t be tallied until early in the week, and then club members will deliver everything to Matthew 25.

Regardless of the total, thanks to the club and the community, the children served by Matthew 25 Ministries will be guaranteed of presents under the tree for Christmas.