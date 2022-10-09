WATCH NOW: Going to the dogs: Rescue Ranch welcomes canines and humans for Dogtoberfest

It was a paw-sitively beautiful day Saturday at the Rescue Ranch as it hosted its second annual Dogtoberfest.

“It’s also a great day for the family to get out and enjoy the outdoors and all the Rescue Ranch has to offer,” Rescue Ranch’s development director Amy Spear said.

Plenty of fall activities were there for people and pups to take advantage of, as well as its barnyard animals that take up residence. Dogs and people got acquainted with each other as the usual staples of a fall festival were there for children and adults, as well as a few suited perfectly for their canine friends.

Spear said that Dogtoberfest was one of the only days that dogs are allowed at Rescue Ranch, with its mission as a humane education center as well as a sanctuary and permanent residency to more than 80 rescued animals, according to its website.

Spear said the event lines up with what the ranch regularly does, and organizers hope to continue Dogtoberfest next year and make it a signature event.

With live music, food, fellow dog lovers and beer, it was hard to find anything but smiles Saturday.

“Everybody loves fall, the outdoors, dogs and beer,” Spear said with a laugh. “We’re grateful for the support of the community and everybody coming out. All the proceeds from today stay here at the Rescue Ranch and help us support our mission.”