WATCH NOW: 'God Sent the Dog': Shelter pup, book helping David Childers deal with nightmares

It’s been more than a decade since David Childers came back to Statesville from an international peacekeeping mission that took him to Kosovo, Iraq and ultimately, Afghanistan.
He returned home with a traumatic brain injury from an IED explosion in Iraq, and a debilitating case of survivor’s guilt from sending two friends on a mission from which they didn’t return. He said he deals with those memories that haunt him constantly, particularly at night.
In 2009, he took the advice of his twin brother, Don, and spent $80 of the $100 he had in the bank to adopt a puppy from the Iredell County Animal Shelter. That $80 adoption fee, he said, changed his life.
Dita, a mountain cur/beagle/chow mix, is now Childers’ constant companion, and he said, without a hint of hyperbole, that she saved his life.
The relationship between Childers and Dita, and the torturous experiences that led to his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, are detailed in his newly-release book, “God Sent the Dog.”
Childers worked as a deputy for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and as a police officer for both the Statesville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments. In 2000, looking for a change, Childers applied to DynaCorp International, a private military contractor. That meant an assignment to Kosovo, a place Childers said he’d never heard of before.
Still he wasn’t totally ready to commit to DynaCorp, but that changed on Sept. 11, 2001. “I wanted to help my country but had no idea how to go about it and too old to go back into the military,” he said. A Sunday night phone call gave him the answer. It was his recruiter from DynaCorp and he asked one question, “are you ready to go to Kosovo?”
But that phone call, which Childers said answered his prayers as to how to help his country, also sent him on an odyssey that ultimately involved service in Afghanistan and Iraq. And it also led to the nightmares that haunt him to this day.
“Kosovo was brutal,” he said.
He sent two friends out on a mission in Kosovo and his best friend was killed by an IED (improvised explosive device). Childers suffered a severe head injury in Fallujah after running into a barrier while dodging gunfire.
“My time in Fallujah was killing me and I didn’t know it,” he writes. “I was suffering from PTSD, TBI (traumatic brain injury) and only God knows what other mental health issues I suffered from.”
Seven years after signing on to go to Kosovo, Childers came back to the United States with his wife, Rahime, and son, Leon. But despite being back on American soil, Childers said, he couldn’t leave Kosovo, Afghanistan or Iraq and what he’d witnessed behind.
Those memories were disabling, particularly at night. He was being treated for PTSD but was still experiencing nightmares and social anxiety. His brother, Don, offered him a pointed piece of advice. “Brother, you’ve got to get off those pills or you’re going to die,” he said. “You need to get your doctor to write you a prescription for a dog.”
Childers thought about the advice and decided it was worth a shot. In 2012, with $100 in the bank, he said he and Rahime went to the animal shelter. Rahime spotted a puppy, sitting in the middle of the floor in a cage. That was Dita and they took her home that day.
Childers, who’d trained dogs for 20 years, set about turning the pup into a service dog. Not that it took a lot of work, he said. Dita seemed to instinctively understand what she needed to do. “She got it like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.
Dita quickly understood crawling on top of Childers as his nightmares returned. And having her with him eased his social anxieties. And now she’s his constant companion, and as a service dog, goes everywhere Childers goes.
The idea of putting his story, good and bad, into book form came about as the result of a program he attended to deal with his PTDS — Project Reboot, a combat recovery program.
Brad Borders, who helped start Project Reboot, asked those taking part in the class to write a story to themselves about their trauma and experiences. Childers said he didn’t expect much when he wrote that story but he was surprised. “I felt a little bit better,” he said. He decided that if he felt a little better continuing to put his story to paper might be more therapeutic than he imagined.
That led to “God Sent the Dog.”
Childers said he spent about four years writing the book. He admits he edited the book himself and decided to publish it warts and all. He said he wanted the book to reflect his story and the spelling errors are a part of that story.
He said the book helped him deal with his PTSD in a way that no other therapy has. Childers said he’s realized he cannot put those experiences in the past nor does he want to. “I don’t want to forget,” he said.
While the book brought him a measure of peace, he hopes it can do the same for others, and show them there is hope in dealing with mental health issues. “If it can help just one person, it’s worth it,” he said.
And his desire is that the book will continue to help others. He is donating proceeds from the book to Purple Heart Homes.
He hopes others will be inspired by the book, and more importantly to see the value in a dog he picked up with nearly his last $80. The title of the book, he said, expresses exactly what Dita has brought to his life. “Every single time I look at her I smile,” he writes in the book.
And, that, he said, is priceless.