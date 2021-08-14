WATCH NOW: 'God Sent the Dog': Shelter pup, book helping David Childers deal with nightmares

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those memories were disabling, particularly at night. He was being treated for PTSD but was still experiencing nightmares and social anxiety. His brother, Don, offered him a pointed piece of advice. “Brother, you’ve got to get off those pills or you’re going to die,” he said. “You need to get your doctor to write you a prescription for a dog.”

Childers thought about the advice and decided it was worth a shot. In 2012, with $100 in the bank, he said he and Rahime went to the animal shelter. Rahime spotted a puppy, sitting in the middle of the floor in a cage. That was Dita and they took her home that day.

Childers, who’d trained dogs for 20 years, set about turning the pup into a service dog. Not that it took a lot of work, he said. Dita seemed to instinctively understand what she needed to do. “She got it like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.

Dita quickly understood crawling on top of Childers as his nightmares returned. And having her with him eased his social anxieties. And now she’s his constant companion, and as a service dog, goes everywhere Childers goes.

The idea of putting his story, good and bad, into book form came about as the result of a program he attended to deal with his PTDS — Project Reboot, a combat recovery program.