WATCH NOW:'Go out and change the world's mosaic' message to South Iredell seniors

Make a plan, go out and create more great masterpieces and it’s never too late to become the person you want to be were some of the words of advice and encouragement that South Iredell High School’s graduating class heard from the speakers during their commencement ceremony Friday morning.

Viking Valley filled quickly as family and friends gathered to witness this special 56th annual graduation ceremony, a day that the more than 300 graduates had been waiting for. The buzz from the stands as they waited to see their graduate pass by and soon cross the stage reflected the excitement felt by each at this milestone occasion.

The traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” began, and the students made their way across the field, around the track and to their seats, at which time the crowd erupted into loud applause and cheers.

Following the presentation of colors by the South Iredell Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard, the singing of the national anthem by the school’s concert choir, and the posting of colors, Ashley Crowley, a fellow senior, welcomed each to the celebration.

“Today’s commemoration symbolizes both an ending and a beginning,” Crowley said. “It represents a shared history of knowledge, laughter and tears, and a future that awaits in seeking new ideas, friendships and opportunities.”

After welcoming everyone and introducing the platform guests, Principal Kelly Shoffner took a moment to speak to the students as she said she wanted to talk about what made each unique. She related each student to being beautiful mosaic tiles, noting what makes each different.

“Some have delicate brushstrokes, some have bold colors, and some have rough and bumpy textures. Some may have iridescent stones that reflect in the sunlight and some have prismatic crystals that project a wonderful light onto others,” Shoffner said. “All these tiles have developed over time. All are imperfect, but each is unique and special. Here at South they all come together to create a marvelous masterpiece. Class of 2022, you are a masterpiece.”

She then challenged each to “go out and change the world’s mosaic. Keep your unique design, but also continue to be willing to alter your own tile as you continue to grow. Go out and create more great masterpieces. Go out and make this world a beautiful place where we can all be unique together.”

Returning to the podium, Crowley addressed the students and told the Class of 2022, “We did it!” and reflected on their past years and things they had learned.

Noting when they first arrived at South Iredell, she said they “were full of fear, anxiety and excitement for all that was to come. Who would we meet? What would we do?”

Their journey in high school continued when they faced the pandemic and, as Crowley said, “realized that we had formed a new normal and we would never quite go back to the life that once was.”

However through it all, she noted that they learned to appreciate many things that they had previously overlooked, including time with friends and family, going to school, meeting new people, school activities and crossing the stage, which they would do this day.

“If COVID taught me anything,” Crowley noted, “it taught me that people can change for the good or the bad. So be good.”

She then told the class to look around and notice the change in the people around them, how they had “grown up, accomplished goals and have set a path for their future, although it is never too late to become the person you want to be,” she told them.

Crowley reminded them “it is never too late to turn your life around” and further challenged the class to “become the person you have always dreamed of being, but don’t give up when it becomes hard or when your dreams change because sometimes that leads to the best ending.”

Several years ago, the school adopted a tradition of inviting an alumnus to return and be the special graduation speaker. This year’s guest speaker was Lt. Dylan Powell with the United States Navy, a South Iredell High School graduate, Class of 2012, and currently a flight instructor in Pensacola, Florida.

Powell shared that when he was first asked to speak, he didn’t know what to tell this group of people. He said they probably wouldn’t remember much he said or anything about him, which he told them is OK, he didn’t remember his graduation speaker either, but he did hope they would take a few words away with them.

Trying to come up with what to share, Powell said he “turned to my trusted friend Google.” After much thinking, it came to him that he had been so focused on what to say, he had “completely missed the simplest fact of just having a plan does wonders.”

He then shared a quote he found by Antoine de Saint Exupery, a French author and aviator, who said, ‘A goal without a plan is just a wish.’”

Challenging the students with the necessity to have a plan for the next chapter in their lives whether they intend to go to a four-year university, community college, technical school or enter the workforce.

“Intricate or basic, you need a plan,” he told them.

He continued by posing the question, what if that plan fails, after which he shared a story of his own plan to fly jets, which didn’t work out. All through his ROTC and flight school days, he said he wanted to go jets and worked hard to reach that goal; however, when selection day arrived, he was given helicopters by the skipper.

Hearing this, he said he moped around for days and was sad, which then turned to bitterness and then suddenly something clicked, he noted, and that feeling turned to acceptance.

“No one likes to fail,” Powell said. “It doesn’t feel good, but what I have found is it’s not the act of failing that defines someone. What defines someone are the actions they take following that failure.”

As he concluded, he told them that even with all he had told them about planning to “enjoy the now. Life is too short, and as we all know too well, we do not know what tomorrow holds, so embrace today and never let it go.”

Prior to the presentation of diplomas, the concert choir shared the song, “A Just and Lasting Peace,” after which a moment of silence was observed as the memorial guard walked on the field for the laying of flowers, which Shoffner said, “represents the loss of school friends and family members who could not join us on this special day. Blue represents the family that we have at South, yellow represents hope, hope that the grief and pain of loss will be lessened through the symbolic gesture, and white flowers remind us that while our friends and family will be missed, our memories of them will live forever in our hearts.”

Then it was the time they had waited for, the presentation of diplomas. As the junior marshals read each name, the seniors came forward, crossed the stage, shook hands or gave hugs and received their diplomas. When the last name was read, the Class of 2022 stood and heard those words. Words declaring them to be the 56th graduating class of South Iredell High School, and telling them to move their tassels from the right to the left as the stadium once again roared with cheers from graduates and family alike.