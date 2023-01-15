That, among many others, is one of the reasons Mullins was chosen to receive the Squadsman of the Year. The award was presented Saturday at the squad’s annual banquet at the Hunting Creek Preserves in Harmony.

“He’s willing to do anything I’ve asked him to do and help us out in any way he can,” North Iredell Rescue Chief David Cook said.

Mullins doesn’t just give his time to the North Iredell Rescue Squad. He is also an officer and member of the Watauga County Rescue Squad and president of the Red Knights Chapter in Iredell County. The Red Knights are a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who also are first responders. It’s a group that does charity rides to help out other first responders and local charities.

Mullins, Cook said, is deserving of this recognition because of his dedication and commitment to the squad and for his desire to help his community.

Mullins, holding back tears after Cook announced his name, gave Cook a big hug before accepting the plaque.

Mullins said he is just one of many people at the North Iredell Rescue Squad deserving of recognition. “Thank you all for answering all of the calls,” he said. “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

While Cook handed out the award to Mullins, he was on the receiving end of special recognition for his more than four decades of service as a first responder.

Deputy Chief Rawdy Cox said Cook is the epitome of what a leader should be. Cox said many of those years Cook has held the chief’s position. “That’s a hard position to be in. You’ve got to be a friend and also got to be a mentor and sometimes you’ve got to be the person that lays down the law,” he said.

Cox presented Cook with two gifts honoring his years of service. “We thank you,” he said.

The banquet Saturday also honored the squad on its 25th anniversary. Four members of the squad, Cook, Deborah and Robert Kennedy and Richard Renegar, were recognized for their service to the squad for those 25 years. Cook and the Kennedys are members of the squad while Renegar is a member of the board of directors.

Renegar and Atley Brown were presented plaques in honor of their 25 years on the board of the squad.

Like Mullins, Renegar paid tribute to the men and women who answer the calls every day for the squad.

“You are the reason the squad is what it is,” he said.

Cook said the squad is currently comprised of 25 members, 21 of which are Emergency Medical Technician certified, and 20 hold rescue technician certification.

He said in the more than two decades of the squad’s history, it has received more than $387,000 in grant monies, something the squad tries to use to purchase equipment and provide training. That, he said, helps save taxpayer dollars.

Renegar said this is something the squad takes pride in — being good stewards of the money it receives from the county. “We stretch it (the budget) as far as it will go,” he said.

Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Melissa Neader and Commissioner Scottie Brown offered their appreciation to the squad and its members. “I know how much you’ve done for the people in this community. You’ve done life-saving,” Neader said. “I am sure you could write books about what you’ve seen. I’m proud of ya’ll.”

Brown also expressed his appreciation.

Retired member Steve Wooten, who was one of the initial EMTs with Iredell EMS when it was formed in 1975, said he is a part of a program aimed at helping first responders deal with what they witness on a day-to-day basis. Reboot, Wooten said, is a Christian-based course aimed at helping first responders with the trauma they witness.

“You never know what we’re going to see,” he said. “There’s a lot of that stuff that stays with you and gets buried.”

Despite the sacrifices of responding to calls from missed time with family to dealing with trauma, Cook said, the members always answer the tones. “We could not do what we do without our members,” he said.