WATCH NOW: Garfield Park basketball court a canvas for artist Georgie Nakima

‘The paint’ has a different meaning at the basketball courts at Garfield Park now that Georgie Nakima turned the playing surface into a work of art. The paint is now all over both courts at Garfield Park as Nakima’s series of geometric designs took the court and made it a canvas.
The design is inspired by African and indigenous textile designs, according to Nakima.
“Especially the color scheme,” Nakima said. “I use a lot of earth-tones and complement it with a lot of purples and blues so it gives off an earthy feel.”
She said as part of the African diaspora — people of native African origin living outside the continent — it is important to her to integrate those inspirations into her work.
“It became something I’ve cultivated into my work as someone with African heritage, who lives in the South, I think it’s super important to visualize who I am through my work,” Nakima said.
This isn’t the first basketball court mural she’s done as she designed one at a YMCA in Charlotte as part of its All-Star festivities in 2019. Nakima said she wanted to play off the pre-existing lines marked off, as well as the flow of action that comes from a basketball court.
She wasn’t doing the work alone, though. Her assistant Tiara Mitchell was busy on Friday and Saturday to bring Nakima’s design to life. Mitchell said her role has her helping plan and execute works of art like the mural at Garfield Park. But the UNC-Charlotte student said as an assistant she learns from Nakima as well.
“I knew I wanted to do murals, but doing this is learning what it takes to do a mural. The time it takes, the amount of resources, the budget. I get to learn the behind the scenes that you do on the floor as well,” Mitchell said.
Along with Nakima and Mitchell, student volunteers from local middle and elementary schools were on hand to assist in the process.
More of Nakima’s work can be found online under the name “Garden of Journey” on her website and on her Instagram account. Mitchell’s social media handle is ArtisticFlacko.
Making it happen
The courts wouldn’t be a canvas if it weren’t for a number of organizations and people coming together to make the project a reality.
“She’s very well respected and does great work and we were very fortunate to be able to get her to come to our community, to do this piece of art,” John Kopplemeyer of the Iredell Arts Council, said.
In the past year, the Iredell Arts Council partnered with the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department to develop art projects that would add more color and pleasing visual elements to the city.
Part of the funding comes through a $1,000 donation from Grace Baptist Church and was matched by the North Carolina Arts Association. The Iredell Arts Council help secure a gift from the Reemprise Fund in Charlotte as well to help fund the mural.
Koppelmeyer said as part of the grant, the school-aged volunteers helped on Saturday to complete Nakima’s vision for the court.
“We are strong believers that public art is something that is really healthy and good for the community and there’s a great way of representing the community and its commitment to cultural arts,” Koppelmeyer said. “It’s just something that can help create a positive. healthy image for a community and we’re very supportive of the idea of trying to create more of those kinds of opportunities here.”
