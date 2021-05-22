WATCH NOW: Garfield Park basketball court a canvas for artist Georgie Nakima

‘The paint’ has a different meaning at the basketball courts at Garfield Park now that Georgie Nakima turned the playing surface into a work of art. The paint is now all over both courts at Garfield Park as Nakima’s series of geometric designs took the court and made it a canvas.

The design is inspired by African and indigenous textile designs, according to Nakima.

“Especially the color scheme,” Nakima said. “I use a lot of earth-tones and complement it with a lot of purples and blues so it gives off an earthy feel.”

She said as part of the African diaspora — people of native African origin living outside the continent — it is important to her to integrate those inspirations into her work.

“It became something I’ve cultivated into my work as someone with African heritage, who lives in the South, I think it’s super important to visualize who I am through my work,” Nakima said.

This isn’t the first basketball court mural she’s done as she designed one at a YMCA in Charlotte as part of its All-Star festivities in 2019. Nakima said she wanted to play off the pre-existing lines marked off, as well as the flow of action that comes from a basketball court.