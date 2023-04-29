Green thumbs are rarely clean and in the case of the Master Gardeners that organized the 2023 Iredell Garden Fair, they fully embrace their role in educating the community on all thing gardening.

“As far as the Master Gardeners and our group we do it because we want to be part of the community,” said Joann Schwinn, chairman of the Iredell Garden Fair.

The Master Gardeners played host to hundreds that came to see vendors, seminars, crafts and their fellow gardening enthusiasts at the Extension Center on Saturday in Statesville.

The Master Gardeners are on call at the Iredell Cooperative Extension Center to answer the public’s questions about their own garden and offer advice.

“The two-fold thing about being a Master Gardener is one, of course, you love gardening and want to get your hands dirty,” Schwinn said. She explained the Extension Center is there for that reason and the Master Gardeners man a phone line to help educate the public. “We’re here to help you. Education is an important factor of what we do, in addition to getting our hands dirty.”

And for many, it’s more than just growing a beautiful, lush garden.

Despite a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the second garden fair since then and the event has bounced back and appears as popular as ever.

“It’s a health thing. Mental, physical and emotional health is tied to what we do with our hands, and tied into the soil and figuratively and literally getting our hands dirty,” Amy Poirier said. She is the coordinator of Mitchell Community College’s Agribusiness Technology program.