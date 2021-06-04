 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW; Garage fire on Signal Hill Drive under investigation
WATCH NOW; Garage fire on Signal Hill Drive under investigation

Editor's Note

See more photos, page A4

Statesville Fire Department firefighters work at the scene.

A fire remains under investigation after a garage on Signal Hill Drive was damaged on Thursday.

The structure was unoccupied according to Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman. No firefighters were hurt in their efforts to put out the fire.

Smoke is visible from the roof.

The fire happened in the garage which was detached from the home, which limited the overall damage, according to Weatherman.

Firefighters check the buildling.

Firefighters observe the smoke coming from the roof.

The Statesville Fire Department responded, as did the mobile air unit from Harmony Fire Department and Iredell EMS.

Statesville Fire Department trucks sit nearby.

It was the second fire for the day for the SFD. Firefighters responded to a business fire on Shelton Avenue Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

