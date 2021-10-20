 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: G.L. Wilson celebrates Statesville's ballooning tradition
  Updated
G.L. Wilson Building Company held a balloon launch.

The third weekend in October has traditionally been a great weekend for ballooning in the Statesville and Iredell County area, and this year was no different. Balloons launched early Friday morning and landed early Sunday morning on G.L. Wilson Building Co.’s property just off Old Mocksville Road.

A longtime supporter of ballooning, G.L. Wilson has close relationships with local balloonists and is an advocate for the tradition and history of ballooning in our area.

“It was a beautiful weekend to celebrate ballooning. Thanks to all of our local pilots and chase crews for everything they do to continue such a fine tradition in Iredell County!” Julia Wilson, vice president with G.L. Wilson, said.

More Information

For more photos from the balloon launch at G.L. Wilson see page A5.

