WATCH NOW: G.L. Wilson celebrates Statesville's ballooning tradition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The third weekend in October has traditionally been a great weekend for ballooning in the Statesville and Iredell County area, and this year was no different. Balloons launched early Friday morning and landed early Sunday morning on G.L. Wilson Building Co.’s property just off Old Mocksville Road.

A longtime supporter of ballooning, G.L. Wilson has close relationships with local balloonists and is an advocate for the tradition and history of ballooning in our area.

“It was a beautiful weekend to celebrate ballooning. Thanks to all of our local pilots and chase crews for everything they do to continue such a fine tradition in Iredell County!” Julia Wilson, vice president with G.L. Wilson, said.