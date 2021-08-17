WATCH NOW: Funnel clouds spotted in Iredell

Union Grove Fire Chief Nolan Shumaker didn’t have to go far to catch a glimpse of one of the funnel clouds spotted in Iredell County on Tuesday afternoon.

“I was looking out the fire station door and watched it go right over the water tower,” he said.

He followed it in a fire truck to the Wilkes County line, but he said he never saw it touch the ground. He said first responders and emergency management officials took over tracking the storm from there.

The funnel cloud was seen by residents across northern Iredell County, including Mykia Woods of Olin.

“There was multiple small ones that formed and started swirling but would disappear quickly,” Woods said.

She said she could see a swirling action several times but never saw any touch down.

Along with the funnel cloud near Union Grove, another was confirmed in West Iredell, Iredell County Emergency Management said. There was some damage reported from the storms in West Iredell, but it wasn’t believed to be a direct result of the funnel cloud observed there Jody Smyre, Iredell county emergency management coordinator, said.

That funnel cloud continued west into Alexander County.