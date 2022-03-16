WATCH NOW: Fulfilling a dream: Power Cross celebrates opening of football field

For Jeff and Natalie Storment, the new football field at Power Cross on West Front Street in Statesville is the result of 15 years of blood, sweat and tears.
“It’s been a long process, a lot of people pouring their heart and soul into the community, serving the Lord the way he was meant to be served,” Jeff Storment said.
But it’s also fun, too. Instead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, founders Jeff and Natalie stepped to the side as players ran through the ribbon and onto the new field, fitting of a game-day atmosphere. And that’s exactly what they had as the American flag was presented, the national anthem was sung, a flyover was held and hundreds gathered to celebrate that Power Cross now has its own home field.
For the young football players, it means they now have a home field and don’t have to travel for every practice, and now can have true home games.
Jeff Storment said the field was part of a dream — a literal one — he and Natalie had years ago to combine Christian ministry and sports. What began in their basement grew into a multi-building facility, one that now has a football field. Power Cross also has a location in Salisbury as well. He said that dream he had 15 years ago also included having a roof over the field, something he said he hopes Power Cross can do in the future.
And while paying for a turf field doesn’t come cheap — roughly a $1 million cost in most cases — Jeff Storment said through contributions from donors, prayer and God, Power Cross was able to continue the vision he and Natalie had more than a decade ago.
“What I would tell you is the Lord has a lot deeper pockets than any man I know. He can get things done,” Jeff said. “If you follow what he tells you to do, things will get paid for.”
But of course, Power Cross is much more than those facilities they have on campus now, as it is a ministry as well. That dream the Storments had also included people raising their hands in praise and worship. That is something Jeff wants to see once they get the bleachers and other equipment set up at the facility in the coming months. The football field will have its goal posts delivered on Friday as well.
As of now, Power Cross touts that it trains and ministers to more than 350 young men each day across its two locations as it fields six football teams, more than a half-dozen baseball teams, a wrestling team and six to eight basketball teams.
Along with the athletic training, it also ministers young athletes and it also provides meals and academic support through its staff and volunteers. Power Cross said it has seen $8,500,000 awarded in scholarships to PC alumni to date, some of which use the facilities during their offseason training.
One of those former members is Jabril Williams, an offensive linemen at Elon University. For players like him, they show the impact Power Cross had on their lives by helping hone their abilities on the field.
“It pretty much shaped me into who I am, and where I am today,” Williams said.
Williams also offered a prayer during the festivities on Tuesday. He said he will be able to come back and train on it, but for the players at Power Cross now, it means no more hot bus rides to Mooresville for “home” games and practices.
Khalil Miller started with the program when he was 7 through his early teenage years and now serves as the Salisbury campus director. He said is amazed to see where Power Cross started and where it is now.
“It’s unreal. When I started, we were in a basement,” Miller said. “To have a full field, a full basketball court, they don’t have to share anything anymore. They have everything they need now, it’s unreal to see that these boys can train to be elite athletes.”
“We get to a lot of things we couldn’t do before. We had to find fields, find other teams, now they can come to us.”
