WATCH NOW: Fulfilling a dream: Power Cross celebrates opening of football field

And while paying for a turf field doesn’t come cheap — roughly a $1 million cost in most cases — Jeff Storment said through contributions from donors, prayer and God, Power Cross was able to continue the vision he and Natalie had more than a decade ago.

“What I would tell you is the Lord has a lot deeper pockets than any man I know. He can get things done,” Jeff said. “If you follow what he tells you to do, things will get paid for.”

But of course, Power Cross is much more than those facilities they have on campus now, as it is a ministry as well. That dream the Storments had also included people raising their hands in praise and worship. That is something Jeff wants to see once they get the bleachers and other equipment set up at the facility in the coming months. The football field will have its goal posts delivered on Friday as well.

As of now, Power Cross touts that it trains and ministers to more than 350 young men each day across its two locations as it fields six football teams, more than a half-dozen baseball teams, a wrestling team and six to eight basketball teams.