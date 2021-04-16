WATCH NOW: Foster family giving senior dog best life possible

After getting him to Statesville, they realized his issues were much worse. It was discovered he has cancerous tumors on his spleen and likely has other cancers in other parts of his body.

Arrington was not deterred in her mission to give Whiskey the best life possible even if his time was limited. “”He is a perfectly grand dog,” she said.

That’s where Fowler came into the picture. A part-time employee at the Rescue Ranch, Fowler signed on to foster when the adoption program came to be late last year. After her first foster got adopted, she got a call from Arrington about Whiskey. As owners of a yellow lab, Fowler said, her family has a soft spot for that breed and she immediately agreed to take Whiskey into her home.

“He looked sick but we didn’t realize how sick he was,” she said. A visit to a couple of vets and an ultrasound revealed the tumors. One vet told her “we want you to know we don’t think he has much time left,” Fowler said.

Her son suggested doing some of the same things they’ve done for their dogs, and the idea of a bucket list was born. “We want to give them the opportunity to experience things we don’t know if he’s experienced before,” she said.