WATCH NOW: Former I-SS superintendent sees parallels between 1989 trip behind the Iron Curtain and current events in Ukraine

The frightening experiences were not over, Sinclair said. Thirty minutes into the flight to Moscow, the plane began to descend.

“We knew we were not yet in Moscow and had no idea what was happening,” he said.

Later, he said, they learned the plane had been ordered to land in Bratislova.

“We were ordered off the plane and told not to take any luggage,” he said.

The entire group was held in what appeared to be a warehouse for more than an hour.

“To this day, I don’t know why the plane was ordered to land,” he said.

After being detained, the group was allowed back on the plane and continued the flight to Moscow without further incident. It was early October, and the group was greeted by snow when it arrived in Moscow.

“I couldn’t believe it was only Oct. 5 and we were experiencing snow,” he said.

After an overnight stay, the group left the cold and snow of Moscow for the warmer climate in Sochi. There they were assigned quarters in an old high-rise building. The elevator didn’t work, so the group climbed stairs to get to their quarters.