WATCH NOW: Former I-SS superintendent sees parallels between 1989 trip behind the Iron Curtain and current events in Ukraine

More than 30 years ago, Statesville’s Joe Sinclair spent a harrowing couple of weeks behind the Iron Curtain while chaperoning a group of high school students for choral performances.
With the situation in the Ukraine, Sinclair, who served as Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent, sees parallels to the things he and the others on that trip experienced.
Sinclair was superintendent of the Burlington City Schools in 1989 when the show choir from Cummings High School was invited to represent the U.S. at a Communist youth festival in the Soviet Union, the first westerners ever to perform at the festival in Sochi, Sinclair said.
After several meetings with parents and school officials, and with support from the Burlington community, Sinclair said, 20 students, Sinclair and four other adult chaperones, left for New York in October 1989. Their first stop was Prague, Czechoslovakia, for a performance.
Then they were scheduled to be onto Moscow for the next performance.
Getting out of Prague, Sinclair said, proved to be more difficult than expected. At the airport in Prague, he said, the group was informed that four of the seats for the group had been claimed by others.
“That meant four of us could not go on to Moscow,” he said, adding that was the last flight out of Prague that night.
Sinclair said anyone of the group that stayed in Prague past midnight would spend that night in jail.
As he was trying to resolve the impasse, Sinclair said he told the students and one chaperone to plan to board the flight, and he and the other three adults would go to the U.S. Embassy for help.
After the alternate plans were in place, the interpreter accompanying the group rushed up to Sinclair.
“Suddenly those four seats had been found,” he said.
Sinclair said he believed the incident was centered on harassing U.S. citizens whenever possible.
After breathing a sigh of relief and preparing to board the plane, Sinclair found himself a target of the Czech guards because he was carrying a camcorder. The camcorder, much larger than those of today, had been approved so that Sinclair could tape the performances for parents and others back in Burlington.
As he walked toward the airplane, two guards rushed up to him.
“They grabbed me and took the camcorder and threw me against the wall,” he said.
The interpreter accompanying the group stepped in and, after a heated exchange in Russian, Sinclair was given the camcorder and released.
The frightening experiences were not over, Sinclair said. Thirty minutes into the flight to Moscow, the plane began to descend.
“We knew we were not yet in Moscow and had no idea what was happening,” he said.
Later, he said, they learned the plane had been ordered to land in Bratislova.
“We were ordered off the plane and told not to take any luggage,” he said.
The entire group was held in what appeared to be a warehouse for more than an hour.
“To this day, I don’t know why the plane was ordered to land,” he said.
After being detained, the group was allowed back on the plane and continued the flight to Moscow without further incident. It was early October, and the group was greeted by snow when it arrived in Moscow.
“I couldn’t believe it was only Oct. 5 and we were experiencing snow,” he said.
After an overnight stay, the group left the cold and snow of Moscow for the warmer climate in Sochi. There they were assigned quarters in an old high-rise building. The elevator didn’t work, so the group climbed stairs to get to their quarters.
“I remember to this day, we climbed 428 steps to reach our rooms,” he said.
Most of the rest of the trip was uneventful, and the students and chaperones formed friendships with other international students that are still in place today.
“The Burlington show choir performed brilliantly,” he said.
With the trip nearing its end, the group decided to travel to the Georgia, a republic in the Soviet Union, to visit the mountains. They had been told not to take pictures. One student, he said, tried to snap a photo of one of the Communist guards.
“We heard screams and rushed to find that the guard had a bayonet pointed at her stomach,” he said.
Again, the interpreter intervened and a terrible situation was averted.
Before they could head home, however, the interpreter said a television report said that there had been a nuclear disaster in North Carolina.
“They said it was in chaos,” he said. “We were all very concerned.”
After checking around as best they could behind the Iron Curtain, they learned the “disaster” was a small grass fire near a nuclear plant in Wilmington.
“We were able to tell the students we were OK,” he said.
They returned to the New York after that excursion, and as they approached the airport, the students began singing “God Bless America,” he said.
It was after arriving back home, Sinclair said, they learned that there was significant upheaval going on in the Communist bloc countries they had visited. The Berlin Wall would fall in the coming weeks, and the students and chaperones had witnessed a part of history.
The problems that arose during the trip, Sinclair said, strictly came from government officials, not from the people of the countries.
“The people were so warm and welcoming,” he said.
Watching the reports from the Ukraine, Sinclair said, brought back the memories, good and bad, of that trip. Because of the pleasant reception their group received from those in Russia, he said, he watches with anxiety for the average citizen in both Russia and the Ukraine.
“That (1989) was one of the most turbulent times in our history, and now we’re seeing it again,” he said.
More than 30 years later, Sinclair said, he looks back on that time fondly.
“It was a great trip,” he said.