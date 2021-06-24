WATCH NOW: First Lady Kristin Cooper takes in history Fort Dobbs

North Carolina’s First Lady Kristin Cooper got a close-up look at history Thursday as she visited Fort Dobbs as part of the First Lady’s 100 County Tour.
Cooper’s tour of the state was put on hold at 83 counties when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, but she was glad to make it to Iredell County for the 84th stop.
“It was a goal of mine that we wanted to get to all 100 counties. We were at 83 when we had to shut down for a while. It feels good to be back,” Cooper said. She joked she was getting used to the formal aspects of her role as North Carolina’s First Lady after the long wait, but was glad to be out publicly after a long hiatus. “It’s great to be out seeing the state again.”
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site played host as Site Manager Scott Douglas and Historic Interpreter Jason Melius guided Cooper through the reconstructed fort in Statesville. The First Lady seemed to enjoy the up-close look at history and talked with the site’s employees and her staff about the pre-Revolutionary War living conditions and lifestyles. She also playfully kept her escorts from the North Carolina Highway Patrol on their toes as Douglas showed her some of the weaponry that was used to defend the fort over the years.
“This place is wonderful, it really is. I’m an amateur history buff and I don’t think people know enough of their own history. They should be out experiencing things like this and learning. There’s no better way to learn than actually going, and seeing and being a part of it.”
She also encouraged North Carolina’s residents to get vaccinated so that the state could be safer, healthier and a step closer to normalcy.
Living History Event
While the historic site gave Cooper a tour yesterday, this weekend it will play host to the public at large as it re-opens the inside of the fort for the first fully open living history event.
Saturday’s “Taken Shelter in Fort Dobbs” living history event will give visitors a glimpse of life there in 1759 when residents retreated to the fort after small parties of Cherokee took revenge for the murder of their loved ones by settlers in Virginia. Unfortunately for them, no soldiers were present at the time as they were off fighting for the British in Pennsylvania. In spite of that, those living in the area found shelter within the walls.
“A lot of people living in this region, what was called the Fourth Creek settlement which is Statesville now, a lot of those families came and took over the fort themselves,” Douglas said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The historic site reopened in September of last year, but events kept the fort itself closed due to the state’s restrictions on public gatherings.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL