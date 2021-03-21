WATCH NOW First Harmony Hill Music Festival ends on a high note

The first song sung at the first annual Harmony Hill Music Festival wasn’t by any of the bands listed on the lineup for the inaugural event. It was the crowd gathered that sang the old gospel standard, “Victory in Jesus.”
That’s not how the group band On Bended Knee had it planned, but while one of their singers raced back to the inaugural event, they had to stall for time. Along with the Freedom Way Quartet, they sang the first two verses of a tune familiar to everyone in attendance.
Everyone, including Keith Mason of On Bended Knee, seemed pleased to be fellowshipping after a strange 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and Saturday’s event was a chance to take a step back toward normalcy.
“We just now started to get back into it. Churches just really started to open back up,” Mason said. But he was grateful to be singing in front of a crowd. “It was great,”
Dozens gathered to hear gospel music under the tent set up and around it while children played on inflatables nearby and vendors served food and drinks.
The event’s organizers said that while the Harmony Hill Campmeeting is still their signature event each October, they wanted to keep the momentum rolling instead of waiting a full year in between.
“With COVID and attendance being down in past years, we wanted to do something to promote it. As a kid, I could remember growing up with music in Harmony. I just wanted to bring that back and provide something that families could enjoy bringing their kids and being out,” Wesley Dezern said. He is the president of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting.
Dezern said it was a blessing to have what he said was 10 or more churches coming together for the event. Of course, along with the music and fellowship, there was a focus on spreading the Gospel at the event as well.
“We’re not in competition with each other, we all have the same goal. The goal is to see people saved, see lives change when you can get to that point working together, it is a beautiful thing,” Dezern said.
“Spreading the Gospel through music is a great endeavor on anybody’s part. We were fortunate to get these groups together at this time to share the good news of Jesus Christ,” Bob Hogan said. He is the vice president of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting.
The group The Primitive Quartet headlined the festival, which saw roughly 100 or more people attend despite Saturday's cool weather.
