WATCH NOW First Harmony Hill Music Festival ends on a high note

The first song sung at the first annual Harmony Hill Music Festival wasn’t by any of the bands listed on the lineup for the inaugural event. It was the crowd gathered that sang the old gospel standard, “Victory in Jesus.”

That’s not how the group band On Bended Knee had it planned, but while one of their singers raced back to the inaugural event, they had to stall for time. Along with the Freedom Way Quartet, they sang the first two verses of a tune familiar to everyone in attendance.

Everyone, including Keith Mason of On Bended Knee, seemed pleased to be fellowshipping after a strange 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and Saturday’s event was a chance to take a step back toward normalcy.

“We just now started to get back into it. Churches just really started to open back up,” Mason said. But he was grateful to be singing in front of a crowd. “It was great,”

Dozens gathered to hear gospel music under the tent set up and around it while children played on inflatables nearby and vendors served food and drinks.

The event’s organizers said that while the Harmony Hill Campmeeting is still their signature event each October, they wanted to keep the momentum rolling instead of waiting a full year in between.