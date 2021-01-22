 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle fire at home on Cadigan Ranch Road
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle fire at home on Cadigan Ranch Road

Randy Cadigan was working nearby and received a call from his neighbor that something on his property on Cadigan Ranch Road was on fire. When he arrived, his house was all but engulfed in flames.

He said no one was hurt, but unfortunately, several dogs weren't able to escape the fire.

Cadigan said he wasn't sure what started the blaze as he had been back at the house within the last hour before the fire started just before 3 p.m.

"We arrived on scene and found the trailer fully involved. We've got it under control now, and we'll begin to look for cause and determination," Central Fire Chief Jeff Styers said.

Crews from the Central, Trinity and Wilkes-Iredell fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Iredell EMS.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Iredell County Fire Marshal's office.

