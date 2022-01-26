 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fire on Newbern Avenue under investigation
0 Comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Fire on Newbern Avenue under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Wednesday at a house on Newbern Avenue, but how it started might take longer to figure out.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Battalion Fire Chief Frank Carter said the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. The structure did not have electricity connected to it, and no one was living there.

Though firefighters from Statesville responded quickly and extinguished most of the blaze, smaller fires in the attic and walls of the house required extra attention.

Iredell EMS, the Statesville Police Department, and the mobile air unit based out of Central Fire Department also responded.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at

@BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller sits down to talk with Oscar nominee Diane Warren about her success

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert