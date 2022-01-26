WATCH NOW: Fire on Newbern Avenue under investigation

The Statesville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Wednesday at a house on Newbern Avenue, but how it started might take longer to figure out.

Battalion Fire Chief Frank Carter said the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. The structure did not have electricity connected to it, and no one was living there.

Though firefighters from Statesville responded quickly and extinguished most of the blaze, smaller fires in the attic and walls of the house required extra attention.

Iredell EMS, the Statesville Police Department, and the mobile air unit based out of Central Fire Department also responded.

