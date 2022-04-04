 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire breaks out in H Street home, minor injuries reported

A fire at an H Street house left damage throughout the home but everyone, including a dog, were able to escape.

One man was reported to have minor injuries and was checked out by Iredell EMS on scene. 

Iredell County Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Levan said the fire was ruled an accident as it started outside and then caught the structure on fire. Along with the home, at least one vehicle in the carport was heavily damaged.  

Firefighters from Monticello, Statesville, Troutman and West Iredell fire department, along with Iredell EMS and the Iredell Rescue Squad responded to the early morning fire.

