WATCH NOW: Fire at house under construction deemed 'suspicious' by fire marshal

An investigation is underway after a home under construction on Alpine Circle caught fire Wednesday morning.

Shannon Goodman of the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office said with no one reportedly there at the time of the fire and without electricity wired to it yet, the fire is considered suspicious at this time.

Grey smoke billowed out of the structure and mixed with the early morning fog as firefighters from Monticello, Stony Point, and West Iredell responded to the scene with support from Iredell Rescue and the mobile air unit based out of Central Fire Department. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office took statements from witnesses as well.

The fire appeared to start in the basement of the structure and worked its way through the floor, where it did the most damage, as well as to the stairs on the first floor.

