WATCH NOW: Farm Bureau donation helps grow agriculture education at Harmony Elementary

The sun was shined down on a concrete block at Harmony Elementary School as representatives from the school posed with Doug Holland from the Farm Bureau as he presented a check for $5,300, but it felt like something was missing.

What was missing was the greenhouse that once stood there, which was damaged by a storm and needed to be replaced.

So for Holland and the Farm Bureau, it was an easy decision to help provide the financial assistance needed to help the school continue to teach students about agriculture.

“We’re just excited we’ve got a school here that wants to teach agriculture. April Smith has been really involved here in Harmony teaching kids and we’re seeing the fruits of that labor,” Holland said. He is the president of the Iredell County Farm Bureau. “It’s exciting to see kids who want to be out here with their hands growing things.”

Holland said with agriculture being an important industry in North Carolina, it is important to educate students to see the possibilities within the industry.

Principal Todd Russo said the school conducted a Penny War to raise roughly $1,650 for a new greenhouse after storms damaged their previous one. The school’s parent-teach organization matched the funds to bring the total to $3,300.