WATCH NOW: Farm Bureau donation helps grow agriculture education at Harmony Elementary

The sun was shined down on a concrete block at Harmony Elementary School as representatives from the school posed with Doug Holland from the Farm Bureau as he presented a check for $5,300, but it felt like something was missing.
What was missing was the greenhouse that once stood there, which was damaged by a storm and needed to be replaced.
So for Holland and the Farm Bureau, it was an easy decision to help provide the financial assistance needed to help the school continue to teach students about agriculture.
“We’re just excited we’ve got a school here that wants to teach agriculture. April Smith has been really involved here in Harmony teaching kids and we’re seeing the fruits of that labor,” Holland said. He is the president of the Iredell County Farm Bureau. “It’s exciting to see kids who want to be out here with their hands growing things.”
Holland said with agriculture being an important industry in North Carolina, it is important to educate students to see the possibilities within the industry.
Principal Todd Russo said the school conducted a Penny War to raise roughly $1,650 for a new greenhouse after storms damaged their previous one. The school’s parent-teach organization matched the funds to bring the total to $3,300.
However, a “nicer” greenhouse as Russo put it would cost roughly $8,600. That’s where the Farm Bureau came in with their $5,300 to help fill the void both in funding and the physical space where the new greenhouse will stand on the school’s campus.
Renee Holland from the Farm Bureau also presented the book “The Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” to Media Coordinator Leigh Scott to add to the school’s library.
Planting seeds
Harmony’s agriculture program is about more than just showing young students how to farm and the potential careers in agriculture.
And even without the greenhouse that is being replaced, the school is still taking a hands-on approach to teach students about agriculture.
Lettuce from the school’s hydroponic grow walls is USDA-approved to be served in our school’s cafeteria. While this year it isn’t being served due to COVID-19 concerns, it is still a lesson in agriculture’s role in the community and world at large.
“It teaches children to be responsible for things, other than themselves. They learn responsibility by taking care of something. “ STEM-Ag teacher Smith said. “It just helps them to understand that there’s a lot more out there to take care of than just themselves.”
One of those concepts is the ecosystem and how plants and animals play into it. Students learn about the life cycle in a practical manner as they also raise worms which help create the soil they plant their produce in. They also raise butterflies in a garden as well.
And simply, the ecosystem and the students’ role in it is evident in the lettuce they raise as they end up eating in a normal year. That’s something students like Oliva and Elizabeth Sanner enjoy about getting their hands dirty and doing the work.
“I like giving the cafeteria the lettuce and providing it for the kids,” Elizabeth said.
