WATCH NOW: Fallen Heroes: South Iredell's James McClamrock remembered with image on truck

As the oil tanker pulled up to South Iredell High School, where Pfc. James McClamrock once attended, his Gold Star family looked for his image on it, a reminder that while their son and brother is gone, he is not forgotten.

“We’re going out on 12 years this year. For a company to take our son to take him on, and put him out there, and let people know about his life, and that this is the cost of freedom right here,” Susan McClamrock said. “And the wear on our men and women that actually get to come back.”

Her son, James McClamrock, was killed in 2010 while serving with the Army in Iraq.

“It’s good when you see something like this on the road because it reminds you how proud you are of America, and where we live, and what God has been so sovereign to allow us to be born in this great land where we can find salvation, where we can do this. This would not be allowed in so many places,” Susan McClamrock said.

The truck is the product of a partnership between Fallen Heroes and Bumgarner Oil. It began in 2020 as Fallen Heroes was looking for a new way to honor those killed while serving in the military.

Fallen Heroes began its work out of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in 2011 to support military families and grew from there. Mike Beasley, a team leader with the group, said it prays for families and reaches out to them during the month of their service member’s death. Along with the expressions of sympathy and remembrance, the organization also hosts family weekends for Gold Star families to let them know their loved one’s sacrifice isn’t forgotten and for those families to fellowship together.

Beasley said during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic there were limited ways to reach out to those families, and that prompted him to pray about different ways to support them. Soon after, Bumgarner Oil Vice President and fellow Sandy Ridge Baptist member Zach Bumgarner reached out to Fallen Heroes with an idea. It wasn’t long before the company’s tankers began carrying the logos of Fallen Heroes, Bible verses and the images of young service members who died serving their country, starting with Gunnery Sgt. Chris Eckard, who had died in 2010 in Afghanistan.

“That brought tears quickly because it was a quick answer to a prayer,” Beasley said. “Their business continues to be blessed, and Bumgarner is a very giving company and family, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it because they pay for all of that. It’s a blessing for us, for sure.”

“And it’s a blessing for the families because this is another step in the McClamrock’s healing that someone cared enough about James to do this,” Cindy Beasley, a team leader with Fallen Heroes, said.

She said it didn’t take long for not only the friends and family of the service members and others to tell them what the tribute meant to them when they saw the mobile memorials driving down the road.

“We had one person call us and say ‘I saw that. It wasn’t my son on there, but it was like a hug from him because somebody remembers,’” Cindy Beasley said. “It is a conversation starter for sure.”

Some of those conversations come to Tim Hefner, a driver for Bumgarner Oil. He said whether it is just a word of encouragement, a story about another fallen service member, or a donation to Fallen Heroes, those conversations are a nearly daily occurrence.

“They’ll tell us how grateful they are that our company takes the time, the finances, the effort, to remember. That’s what it’s all about,” Hefner said.

Hefner said in one case a man circled back around to the gas station where he was filling up his tanker to make a $100 donation on the spot. Stories like that are why the company has put these wraps around five of its trucks so far and rotates a service member in and out on a yearly basis.

“It started as one idea and it took off from there, and we went from there and fell in love with it, just getting to know the families and making them feel honored,” Bumgarner said. “We’re very thankful to live in the United States where we have the freedoms we do, and we know know that doesn’t come at a free cost. ... We don’t want their sacrifice to go forgotten.”

That isn’t lost on the McClamrocks, who were clearly touched and at times at a loss for words when talking about their son and brother.

After the truck pulled up and the McClamrock family inspected the tanker, they shared their thanks to Fallen Heroes, Bumgarner Oil and everyone else involved in the presentation at the high school where Susan McClamrock said some of their best family memories occurred.

During the presentation, Susan McClamrock gave Bumgarner Oil President David Bumgarner a challenge coin she had made with her son’s photo on it. She said they had been given to family and those in James’ platoon as a way of remembering her son.

Like the challenge coins, the tanker will serve as an ongoing reminder of James’ sacrifice.

“In 2010 when he was killed, I was saying a minute ago people would say he’s gone, but he will never be forgotten,” James Mark McClamrock, James’ father, said. “And you see the reminder that people still remember the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and remembering those that are still fighting.”

Harrison, who joked he usually is the one who doesn’t speak in his family, was appreciative as well.

“It’s a gorgeous reminder for everybody of the sacrifices that are made for our freedom that we enjoy every day,” He said. “Before my brother did die and was killed in the Army, I didn’t look at it the way I did afterward. I was a lot more grateful for the sacrifices that are made for us, and that’s what I think this will do for a lot of other people.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSR

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.