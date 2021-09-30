WATCH NOW: End is near, hopefully, for work on Broad Street sidewalk project

“I really hope so ... I really hope it’s done soon,” Scott said.

Orange protective barriers have encircled the sidewalk and closed it to foot traffic for more than a year, much to the frustration of those who use the sidewalk as well as the parties involved in fixing it.

Not only does it make walking her dog more inconvenient, but Scott said the area blocked off has cars hugging the yellow line, which makes it harder to get out of her driveway or cross the street there near her home. She said while updates were occasionally available on the NCDOT’s website, it’s been a waiting game for her and other residents as they wait for the project to be completed.

The section of sidewalk running along Broad Street has been closed for more than a year near Caldwell Park, but the good news is if all goes as scheduled, the project will be completed in the next two months.

But things going as planned hasn’t been the case with the project since its beginning.

