WATCH NOW: End is near, hopefully, for work on Broad Street sidewalk project

“I really hope so ... I really hope it’s done soon,” Scott said.
Orange protective barriers have encircled the sidewalk and closed it to foot traffic for more than a year, much to the frustration of those who use the sidewalk as well as the parties involved in fixing it.
Not only does it make walking her dog more inconvenient, but Scott said the area blocked off has cars hugging the yellow line, which makes it harder to get out of her driveway or cross the street there near her home. She said while updates were occasionally available on the NCDOT’s website, it’s been a waiting game for her and other residents as they wait for the project to be completed.
The section of sidewalk running along Broad Street has been closed for more than a year near Caldwell Park, but the good news is if all goes as scheduled, the project will be completed in the next two months.
But things going as planned hasn’t been the case with the project since its beginning.
While it is taking place near downtown Statesville, the project is outside of the city’s control. One of the reasons for delays stems from the time it took for the city and NCDOT to determine the ownership of the construction area. And fixing the roughly 20-foot deep sinkhole revealed during a storm in February 2020 itself is no easy task.
“Given the location where the sinkhole appeared, it did take some time to survey and determine who the responsible party was. After it was determined that the structure was inside of the department’s right of way, we decided to contract this project out due to the depth and complexity of it,” Marcus Thompson said. He is a communications officer for the NCDOT.
But even after ownership was established, there were issues to deal with that made the project anything but a quick fix.
“Due to the depth and close proximity to the roadway, temporary shoring has had to be installed to provide stabilization to the area. The proposed repair is to remove the failed structure and replace it with a new drainage structure,” Thompson said. Thompson said another reason for delay after the NCDOT took over was obtaining material to manufacture the new masonry drainage structure for this project.
Overall the cost comes to $119,538.50, which is on budget according to Thompson. Padco Excavating Inc. is performing the work.
While the NCDOT is in charge of the project, when asked if the city had received complaints about the project, Statesville City Manager Ron Smith had a short but expected response.
“Many,” Smith said via email.
