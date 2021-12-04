 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Downtown Statesville was Christmas wonderland during shop and stroll
WATCH NOW: Downtown Statesville was Christmas wonderland during shop and stroll

Editor's Note

For more photos from the shop and stroll see page A6 and visit www.statesville.com.

Victorian carolers entertained shoppers Friday.

Downtown Statesville was a Christmas wonderland Friday as the shop and stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian carolers and tours of the decorated Sharpe House.

Shop and strolls are planned Dec. 10 and 17 in downtown.

The shop and stroll Friday followed the annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Statesville in front of the Iredell County Government Center.

The horse-drawn carriage rides, sponsored by Griffin Insurance, through downtown Statesville will continue this year. Carriage rides for Dec. 9 are sold out, but there is another opportunity on Dec. 16. Visit www.downtownstatesville.com to purchase tickets.

And horse-drawn carriage rides, sponsored by R. Gregory Jewelers, will take place in front of their store, 122 W. Broad St., each Friday in December until Christmas with donations accepted for Purple Heart Homes.

