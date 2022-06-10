WATCH NOW: 'Don't give up': SHS graduates encouraged to not let obstacles hinder goals

Family and friends gathered at the Statesville High School football stadium on a beautiful morning Friday to see 186 Statesville seniors officially graduate and receive their diplomas.

Following the presentation of colors and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” sung by senior class president Emma Theriot, Principal Chad Parker introduced special guests, including Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, and recognized honor graduates and N.C. scholars in addition to other high achievers.

Senior Austin Sherrill was the first of two honor speakers to address the Class of 2022.

“Looking back at the last four years, we have had a very unique experience,” Sherrill said.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges on the path to reaching this joyous graduation day.

Sherrill quoted Pastor Charles Swindoll, noting that “life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it.”

“COVID has shown each of us how to effectively deal with adversity,” Sherrill said.

Imagine learning high-level math via a Zoom call, an example he referenced during his speech.

“In our lives after high school we will excel in our ability to manage problems and work towards our goals without hesitation,” he said.

Sherrill acknowledged several classmates’ next steps in life. He drew attention to Statesville graduates who are preparing to serve their country in various military branches and then rattled off names of fellow classmates who will continue their education in college thanks, in part, to academic and athletic scholarships.

Honor speaker Caroline Cothren also had a message of perseverance for the graduating Greyhounds.

Obstacles come and go. “Don’t give up,” Cothren said.

When struggles present themselves, “push through,” she stated.

Sherrill closed his speech by encouraging the Class of 2022 to “never forget where we came from.”

“After we leave The Hollow today, we will not let the obstacles we faced hinder us from accomplishing our goals,” Sherrill said.

“We must continue the special Greyhound tradition of making a positive impact in our community.”