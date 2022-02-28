WATCH NOW: Daniel Chambers recognized for 30 years with Iredell County Magistrate Court

“He is an example of someone who will do the right thing, the right way, for the right reason, every time,” Joe Crosswhite, the senior resident Superior Court judge, said. “Our county is blessed to have people of his caliber step up and do this kind of work.”

Crosswhite said Chambers helped show him the ropes in Iredell County when he began his time here in 1995. Crosswhite, Mixson and others said Chambers helped mentor many people at the Hall of Justice as well.

“I would not know what it would be like to come into a courthouse and not have Daniel Chambers’ influence somewhere in the courthouse, in every office and every respect,” Crosswhite said.

Chambers said he isn’t one who likes the spotlight and that the ceremony was overwhelming, but he also appreciates everyone he worked with over the last three decades.

In that time, the veteran judge said remaining fair-minded and ruling that way as well has been the most important part of his work.

“To be fair, to be considerate and always justice fairly,” Chambers said.

Kesler recognized for 25 years of service