WATCH NOW: Daniel Chambers recognized for 30 years with Iredell County Magistrate Court

Not long after Judge Daniel Chambers started his work with the Iredell County Magistrate Court, a young probation officer brought an arrestee in front of him for his first judicial proceeding.
On Monday, that man, Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson, led a ceremony as Chambers was recognized for his 30 years of service with the Iredell County Magistrate Court.
Now he has three decades of experience, something that helped him be selected as the chief magistrate in 2020.
In those years, Chambers’ demeanor and evenhandedness have been a hallmark of his work, according to all of those gathered in the room.
“He’s been a great leader in the magistrate’s office for many years. He’s got a calm demeanor, which bodes well for someone in his role,” Mixson said.
“I didn’t see it coming; the years fly,” Chambers said with a laugh before thanking many of those he worked with during his career. “I’ve worked with some great people as a magistrate here. I’ve worked under some great judges. We’re all a big judicial family here, and it’s great.”
Other judges and staffers at the Iredell County Hall of Justice gathered in the Magistrate Court to present Chambers with a rocking chair Monday while sharing a few words praising the veteran judge.
“He is an example of someone who will do the right thing, the right way, for the right reason, every time,” Joe Crosswhite, the senior resident Superior Court judge, said. “Our county is blessed to have people of his caliber step up and do this kind of work.”
Crosswhite said Chambers helped show him the ropes in Iredell County when he began his time here in 1995. Crosswhite, Mixson and others said Chambers helped mentor many people at the Hall of Justice as well.
“I would not know what it would be like to come into a courthouse and not have Daniel Chambers’ influence somewhere in the courthouse, in every office and every respect,” Crosswhite said.
Chambers said he isn’t one who likes the spotlight and that the ceremony was overwhelming, but he also appreciates everyone he worked with over the last three decades.
In that time, the veteran judge said remaining fair-minded and ruling that way as well has been the most important part of his work.
“To be fair, to be considerate and always justice fairly,” Chambers said.
Kesler recognized for 25 years of service
Monday’s ceremony wasn’t all about Chambers, though like the judge, Tammy Kesler said she could have done without the spotlight being on her.
She was recognized for her 25 years of service within Iredell County’s judicial system.
Crosswhite also praised her for her behind-the-scenes work that might go unnoticed by the public but was important to keep the courthouse running smoothly.
Kessler started off as a deputy clerk in the criminal department, but she has been working with with Crosswhite and fellow Superior Court Judge Will Long since 2013, providing clerical support. She also serves as a liaison between law enforcement, attorneys and other judicial offices.
“I love working for the clerk of court and just meeting and communicating with people of all walks of life,” she said. “The 25 years with the state of North Carolina has really flown by, and I look forward to achieving full retirement.”
