The show will go on for Theatre Statesville, even if the space it occupied on Broad Street was completely destroyed by a fire in downtown Statesville early Tuesday morning.

“We don’t want the kids in ‘Aladdin’ to suffer for what we’re all going through. They’re looking forward to performing this weekend,” Shannon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. “It’s a good distraction that we have to think about that we have a show to put on, and that’s really important.”

The theater company currently is putting on “Aladdin Jr.” at Cornerstone Christian and will finish its run later this weekend. While they know what they are doing with that, the theater company has plenty of questions about its future.

“It’s super emotional. It’s not just the loss of equipment, it’s where we rehearse. We’re truly displaced right now,” Sigler said. “We can’t rehearse, we can’t have classes, we can’t do anything to bring in revenue right now.”

While the facades are still standing, the spaces inside the buildings occupied by Theatre Statesville, GG’s Art Frames Gifts, and Merrill Lynch were destroyed in the fire.

Sigler said that while Theatre Statesville doesn’t know exactly what comes next, many local residents, businesses and churches have already reached out to offer help in different ways.

“It’s overwhelming how people in downtown have offered their spaces for us to work and rehearse in,” Sigler said. “It’s overwhelming and wonderful.”

“That’s the one silver lining, that we feel so loved, so supported, so needed in this community. It doesn’t make it OK, but it sure does help.”

For GG’s owner Gloria Hager, this is the second time her building was damaged by fire. Eight years ago, ironically on the same day as Tuesday’s blaze, her shop, which was located just west of its current site, was damaged due to a fire sparked by an elevator malfunction.

On Tuesday, she said that she plans to reopen at some point in the future.

“We just had new colors and painted outside. We’ll have to start all over,” Hager said.

While the fire was contained to the buildings along the corner of Center and Broad streets, they weren’t the only ones affected. Stamey Holland owns a building on the 100 block of Center Street that wasn’t directly hit by the fire, but smoke, heat and water damage remain concerns.

“First phone call I got they said my building was on fire, but it never caught fire,” Holland said. “I was very fortunate.”

The city said the fire department has been monitoring the building and around 3 p.m. Wednesday, checked for hot spots using thermal imaging cameras and found none. Temporary barriers are being put up in the area and the city requests that the public not enter the area that is marked with fire tape and barriers for any reason.