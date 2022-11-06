Editor's Note
Thousands gathered in downtown Statesville for the annual Pumpkin Fest and wouldn’t let fleeting rain showers stop them from enjoying some fall fun.
Music poured down Center Street from the main stage as visitors walked past vendors selling arts, crafts and other goods as they lined the heart of downtown.
Food, drink, pumpkin painting, pumpkin smashing and other activities were on the agenda for the day as everyone seemed to enjoy the pleasant temperatures despite the occasional rain.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
