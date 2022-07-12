 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Crosby Scholars get taste of emergency services jobs at Try-It-Tuesday

“It gives me a better idea of what field I want to get into, just to try different things,” Gutierrez said. “I’m not 100% sold on anything yet, but I like trying new things.

Try-It-Tuesdays are done through Crosby Scholars Iredell County and the give students a chance to learn a few things from instructors at Mitchell about a number of careers. This Tuesday it was representatives from emergency services showing off their field of work, including a shooting simulator that local law enforcement practices and trains on.

“It helps them to explore a career they may not have otherwise thought of,” Todd Carver said. He is the Basic Law Enforcement Training coordinator for Mitchell College. “It allows them to see, today they are going to see six to nine career off of public safety branches, and just try new stuff. That’s why they call it Try-It-Tuesday.”

Whether police, fire or EMS, students spoke with instructors from the college as they showed off different aspects of their teaching and some of the classrooms and equipment they might work on Tuesday.

Jennifer Christian, the high school program coordinator with Crosby Scholars Iredell County said the events give a chance for students to be exposed to different fields of work and see exactly how they can go about pursuing those options locally.

“Some know exactly what they want to do and that’s why they sign up, others are exploring,” Christian said.

So far, interested students have had days to explore health care, culinary and now emergency services and public safety careers, but there are still opportunities to take part on upcoming Tuesdays with career choices and leadership on July 19 and manufacturing and engineering on July 26.

If a student is interested in attending, or learning more, they can reach out to Christian directly. Interested students and parents can go to the Iredell County Crosby Scholars website at www.crosbyscholarsiredell.org/ and click “Contact Us” at the top of the home page to contact Christian.

