WATCH NOW: Cool Springs Ruritan Club presents scholarships

Duncan also told them to use what they learn in college to help their communities. “Give back to your communities,” he said.

That is the Ruritan motto, and something the Cool Springs club does on a daily basis — from scholarships to helping out their neighbors in need.

The club has also adopted Cool Spring Elementary School, providing thermometers to staff at the school and adopting families in need at the school at Christmas.

The club is also in the process of completing a project at the school, restoring the old bell and hanging it outside the campus again. A community day is being planned in September to dedicate the bell. A car show, games and free hot dogs and drinks will be a part of the community day.

The club will host a blood drive Aug. 5 from 2-6 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1414 Old Mocksville Road.

The Cool Springs Ruritan Club has been giving back to the community for 54 years, and in order to do that, Hobbs said, they need new members. Anyone interested in joining can call Hobbs at 704-437-1062 or Judy Athey at 704-924-9807.