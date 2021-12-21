WATCH NOW: Cool Springs Ruritan celebrates Christmas with gifts to families in need

A long list of projects is one of the reasons the Cool Springs Ruritan Club can hang a gold service award on the wall of its building on Old Mocksville Road.

Included on the list was building a bell tower and dedicating it at Cool Spring Elementary School, a community revival to encourage church attendance, blood drives, scholarships to help five students further their education and donations to those in need.

It was the final project on the list that is one of the most meaningful, however, especially to three families whose children attend Cool Spring School.

The club spent $500 buying presents for the three families, which include seven children, and on Monday at its annual Christmas party, the club presented the bags of gifts to Gregg Farr, guidance director at Cool Spring.

“We really appreciate it,” Farr said as he accepted the gifts from Club Secretary Judy Athey.

The club also celebrated Christmas by installing its officers and board of directors.