 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
WATCH NOW: Cool Springs Ruritan celebrates Christmas with gifts to families in need
0 Comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Cool Springs Ruritan celebrates Christmas with gifts to families in need

  • 0

A long list of projects is one of the reasons the Cool Springs Ruritan Club can hang a gold service award on the wall of its building on Old Mocksville Road.

Included on the list was building a bell tower and dedicating it at Cool Spring Elementary School, a community revival to encourage church attendance, blood drives, scholarships to help five students further their education and donations to those in need.

It was the final project on the list that is one of the most meaningful, however, especially to three families whose children attend Cool Spring School.

The club spent $500 buying presents for the three families, which include seven children, and on Monday at its annual Christmas party, the club presented the bags of gifts to Gregg Farr, guidance director at Cool Spring.

Cool Spring Elementary School's Gregg Farr expresses appreciation for the donations.

“We really appreciate it,” Farr said as he accepted the gifts from Club Secretary Judy Athey.

The club also celebrated Christmas by installing its officers and board of directors.

The officers installed included Athey; Billy Hobbs, president; Andy Tomlin, vice president; and Jeff Dyer, treasurer. Peter Athey will serve a three-year term on the board and Steve Perry will serve two years. Josh Garrison will serve a one-year term.

Ron Snow, Ruritan district lieutenant governor and governor-elect, conducted the ceremony and presented the club with its gold award for community service as well as another gold for social development. He also presented the club with an honorable mention award for citizenship and participation.

Snow said he was pleased to present the awards. “I always enjoy coming to Cool Springs,” he said.

BSA Troop 555, which is comprised of all girls, served the meal and conducted a flag ceremony.

The club concluded its Christmas party and December meeting with music from Lisa Mathews and James Barlow.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cool Springs 1
Video

Cool Springs 1

  • Updated

Cool Springs Ruritan Club Secretary Judy Athey presents gifts to Gregg Farr of Cool Spring Elementary School.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert