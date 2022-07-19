WATCH NOW: Cool Spring Ruritan spreads goodwill with awarding of scholarships

One of the main missions of Ruritan Clubs is goodwill, and there was quite a bit of that Monday night.

The Cool Spring Ruritan Club showed its goodwill by helping six local students with education costs.

The club handed out scholarships to some recent high school graduates and a couple of college students, and for the first time, those students all have something in common.

“This is the first time we have all North Iredell graduates,” said Cool Spring President Billy Hobbs.

Five of the six received $500 scholarships, while one, Timber Hobbs, was presented with a $1,000 scholarship. That scholarship was presented in honor of two of the club’s charter members, Reid Tomlin and Roy Lazenby Jr.

The club was founded in 1967. Lazenby has had perfect attendance at meetings since the club was formed.

Hobbs was joined by Dillon Hobbs, Lauren Harris, Alayna McLaughlin, Zach Pope and Jana Whicker in receiving scholarships from the club.

Timber Hobbs is headed to Gaston College, while McLaughlin and Whicker will attend Appalachian State University. Dillon Hobbs is going to Ferrum University and Harris to Western Carolina University. Pope is going to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Several of the students, after introducing their parents and other family members, offered thanks to the club.

Ron Snow, district governor, congratulated the six students and encouraged them to enjoy their college experience but to put the time to good use.

“Get all the education you can get as young as you can get it,” he said. “Stay focused, and maximize your potential.”

Providing help with funding students to further their education is just one more example of how the club has given children a leg up throughout its existence.

The club was originally formed to help Cool Spring Elementary School, and it continues to do that to this day, adopting families from the school at Christmas and hosting an annual community day at the school in the fall. This year’s community day is Sept. 24.

Lazenby and Tomlin, who were there in the beginning, said seeing these young people enhance their future is a big part of the goodwill they envisioned in 1967.