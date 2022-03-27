WATCH NOW: Cool Spring Ruritan pitches idea of bringing club to Troutman

Roy Lazenby said he believes there are two kinds of people in the world — the givers and the takers.

He encouraged a group of Troutman-area residents to be the former by establishing a Ruritan Club in southern Iredell County. “Which one do you want to be?” he asked.

Lazenby has been a member of the Cool Spring Ruritan Club for 55 years and, in that time, has never missed a meeting or the chance to help his neighbors and community.

Lazenby and Cool Spring president Billy Hobbs pitched the idea of a club in the Troutman area to a gathering of folks who came to hear more about Ruritan.

Rachel Adams, the leader of a Boy Scout Troop comprised of girls, told the group at Randy’s BBQ, that Cool Spring Ruritan made a difference for her group. Unable to find a sponsor, Adams said, she was told to contact Hobbs.

“The Ruritan Club is service-oriented,” she said, and so are the girls that make up the troop.

She said the Ruritan Club members agreed to sponsor the troop, and in turn, both the club and the girls benefited. Since many of the Ruritan Club members are older, Adams said, she’s witnessed her girls gaining wisdom from them, and in turn, the members are learning from the girls as well.

“This is just an example of how we met a need,” Hobbs said. “We’re glad the Cool Spring Ruritan Club was in a position where we could meet that need.”

Hobbs and Jayson Duncan, a zone governor with the state Ruritan, told those interested in forming a club that each individual club sets its own agenda.

“You will decide what Troutman needs, what will benefit the people of Troutman,” he said.

The idea of forming a new club in the Troutman area, Hobbs said, was due to the fact that there are no Ruritan Clubs south of Statesville. In addition to Cool Spring, there are clubs in West Iredell, Union Grove and V-Point, which is near Harmony.

Duncan said the Ruritan Club is a family-oriented and community-based organization. “It’s a great way for children and parents to all come together,” he said.

A retired educator, Duncan said, he believes involving the children is a way to instill community service and to meet needs. “Students love to help people,” he said.

Hobbs, who has been a Ruritan for many years, said his children witnessed him helping out and they also pitched in. Just recently, he said, he realized how much of an impact Ruritan made on his son’s life. His son, now 27, told him he was going on a mission trip to Chicago. “That really got to my heart that he was willing to board a plane to help others.”

Jerry Oxsher, a member of the Troutman Town Council, said he wanted to make sure the projects taken on by the Ruritan Club would benefit the immediate area. “We don’t want to be a national project,” he said.

Both Hobbs and Duncan assured him that each club decides what projects it will support.

After hearing from Hobbs and Duncan about some of the projects each of their clubs take on, Oxsher said he was reassured. “I’m liking what I’m hearing,” he said.

Rebecca Wilbur, assistant principal at West Iredell Middle School, said she believed the club could be a positive for the area.

Duncan said the next step would be to become chartered with the Ruritan National organization, and to do that, a minimum of 16 members would be needed. He encouraged the group to set a meeting and invite others to come and begin the process.

The group agreed to meet on April 28 at 6:30 p.m., likely at Randy’s BBQ.

Hobbs told the group Cool Spring would help. “Cool Spring will sponsor you,” he said, as well as pay the charter fees.

Duncan said he believed those interested in bringing a club to Troutman will not be disappointed. “You are helping make your community a better place to live and raise a family,” he said.