And that support was more evident Monday night when the club handed out $150 Walmart gift cards to help four Cool Spring Elementary families with Christmas gifts for their children. A total of 12 children will benefit from the gift cards.

This donation, as well as the other contributions, amounted to $9,210 given out by the club in 2022. Club members volunteered for a total of 588 hours.

“It’s been a really good year,” said Billy Hobbs, the outgoing president of the club. “We’ve done a lot of good stuff this year.”

Rachel Adams, Scout Troop 555 and a recently installed three-year member of the club’s board of directors, shared a story of the group’s generosity.

Needing assistance at her house, Adams posted on Facebook, and received a response from a woman looking for work. Adams said the woman and her husband came and helped out at her home. She learned they were facing homelessness. She said she reached out via Facebook and contacted club members about the situation.

The club provided the funding for the couple and their child to continue their housing situation for two weeks.

Stories such as this one and the club’s support of the school and the community are perhaps the reasons the club received recognition in a variety of area. The club was recognized with several service awards. The club received gold awards for social development and public service and bronze for citizenship and patriotism.

Along with the financial and community service donations by the group, its members also celebrated their sponsorship of a new Ruritan Club in Iredell County in Troutman.

That club, which formed earlier this year, has already held several fundraisers and events and is looking to follow in Cool Spring’s shoes by giving away a scholarship, Hobbs said.

“We are excited about that,” he said.

Hobbs and Adams also talked about the first Christmas tree lighting the club hosted recently. Adams said it was a success, particularly for the children.

“When Santa came on the fire truck, it was like the entire night was worth it,” she said. “They were just so excited to see Santa.”

Talking about the successes of 2022 was just one of the reasons for celebration for the club. New officers for 2023 were installed Monday night.

Ron Snow, district governor, installed the officers. Andy Tomlin is taking over as president, and Hobbs will serve as vice president. Judy Athey continues as secretary, and Jeff Dyer is the treasurer. Adams was installed as a three-year board member, and Pete Athey is a two-year member. Roy Lazenby is a one-year member.

Snow told the group that he was impressed with the work of the club members.

“Thank y’all for what you do throughout the year,” he said.