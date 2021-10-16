WATCH NOW: Community prayer service asks for unity in Statesville

Faithful church members from several local churches gathered Saturday at Shiloh Zion AME Church to ask God to bless Statesville and the surrounding communities through troubled times and come together as a community.
“May the presence of the Lord exude from this place,” Tammy Fraley of Helps Ministries said during the service as she and those gathered sang and worshipped during a monthly community prayer meeting. Dr. Patricia Gainer of Shiloh AME Zion, asked God to “break every chain” that is stopping the community from coming together, to eliminate any division there that prevents that.
That was the overlying theme of the service as all gathered spoke to coming together whether it was as a family, congregation or a community as a whole.
“It’s important because we have an obligation to pray for one another. Prayer is vital in any connection, whether it a couple, parents... we’re a community, so we need to be able to pray for one another and lift up each other up and speak words of positivity over each other’s lives,” Gainer said. “Today, we were able to penetrate this area with a saturation of prayer that’s going to bring about some changes.”
Fraley and Gainer were joined by Overseer Sandra W. Forney, also of Helps Ministries; Pastor Cedric Johnson of the Well Worship Center; Pastor Erskin Summers of Bethel Kingdom Life Worship Center; and Bishop Wilford Walls and Deborah Walls of Bethlehem Holiness Church.
“To bring us together and become one. One mind, one thought, to reach the people we need to reach,” Wilford Walls said. “Just come, give it a try. This authentic worship and prayer were awesome today. I’d advise anyone to come and take part in it. It doesn’t matter how big, how small, whether you got a title behind your name or not, God wants us together.”
The hope was not only for the prayers to be heard by God but that the community itself would know there are people looking out for them as well as they go through their daily lives.
“Show people we do care, we are all together fighting for them,” Summers said. “Just let them know somebody has their back and their best interests at heart.”
Summers said he felt the community will come together in time. Gainer echoed that thought, saying it is as much about the prayers as it is acting on them after they exit the church.
“Prayer isn’t just about the words we speak, but the actions that we do when we leave from this space,” Gainer said. “Faith without works is dead. While we’ve accomplished what we’ve accomplished praying for individuals in this community, praying for this world, governmental leaders and things of that nature, now we have a responsibility to go out there and do the work.”
