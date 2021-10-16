WATCH NOW: Community prayer service asks for unity in Statesville

“To bring us together and become one. One mind, one thought, to reach the people we need to reach,” Wilford Walls said. “Just come, give it a try. This authentic worship and prayer were awesome today. I’d advise anyone to come and take part in it. It doesn’t matter how big, how small, whether you got a title behind your name or not, God wants us together.”

The hope was not only for the prayers to be heard by God but that the community itself would know there are people looking out for them as well as they go through their daily lives.

“Show people we do care, we are all together fighting for them,” Summers said. “Just let them know somebody has their back and their best interests at heart.”

Summers said he felt the community will come together in time. Gainer echoed that thought, saying it is as much about the prayers as it is acting on them after they exit the church.

“Prayer isn’t just about the words we speak, but the actions that we do when we leave from this space,” Gainer said. “Faith without works is dead. While we’ve accomplished what we’ve accomplished praying for individuals in this community, praying for this world, governmental leaders and things of that nature, now we have a responsibility to go out there and do the work.”

