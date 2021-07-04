WATCH NOW: Community celebration: Horses, fire trucks and even the Grinch featured in parade

Michelle and Brian Moore moved to the Baymount community just three years ago and found their neighbors embrace a unique Fourth of July tradition.
Folks in the neighborhood decorate their houses and lawns with all sorts of Fourth of July paraphernalia — everything from American flags to signs. But that’s not the only way this neighborhood celebrates July 4.
For more than two dozen years, the neighborhood holds a parade — led by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and featuring entrants from fire trucks to decorated golf carts to horses.
“It’s the best six minutes of the year,” said Susie Wiberg. Wiberg’s home is the meeting point for neighbors to watch the parade and the where the parade kicks off each year.
Michelle Moore said this annual tradition is not only a fun way to observe the holiday but it’s a good opportunity for the neighbors to get together.
“This is awesome,” she said.
She and Brian adorned their Corvette in Fourth of July decorations.
“It’s wonderful that people get together,” she said.
Wiberg explained that the parade — now in its 23rd year — began when her daughter, Bailey, was a child and she and a couple of friends decided the neighborhood needed a parade. They placed flyers encouraging people to come out on July 4 and ride through the neighborhood.
Since then, Wiberg said, the parade has been a come-as-you-are event, and they never know who or how many entrants will show up.
This year, about two dozen cars, motorcycles, golf carts, bicycles and horses rode around the neighborhood.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said he looks forward to this parade every year.
“It’s good to see the community come out and celebrate,” he said. “This is one of the best community parades. I appreciate the invitation every year.”
Once the parade leaves from in front of Wiberg’s home, it’s anyone’s guess as to how many of the parade participants makes it back around.
One of those who took part in the parade might be better suited for a winter parade. The Grinch made an appearance, riding in a Jeep with resident and local attorney David Benbow.
During the parade, some neighbors watched from their lawns but others gathered in Wiberg’s front yard. As they chatted, they waved and cheered as the parade rode by, and the Wibergs’ dog, Doug, took advantage of the situation to get some extra attention.
Wiberg said celebrating the Fourth of July is one of the reasons for the parade but it’s also a chance for neighbors and friends to enjoy togetherness, especially after last year when her husband, Tom, encouraged strict social distancing.