WATCH NOW: Community celebration: Horses, fire trucks and even the Grinch featured in parade

Since then, Wiberg said, the parade has been a come-as-you-are event, and they never know who or how many entrants will show up.

This year, about two dozen cars, motorcycles, golf carts, bicycles and horses rode around the neighborhood.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said he looks forward to this parade every year.

“It’s good to see the community come out and celebrate,” he said. “This is one of the best community parades. I appreciate the invitation every year.”

Once the parade leaves from in front of Wiberg’s home, it’s anyone’s guess as to how many of the parade participants makes it back around.

One of those who took part in the parade might be better suited for a winter parade. The Grinch made an appearance, riding in a Jeep with resident and local attorney David Benbow.

During the parade, some neighbors watched from their lawns but others gathered in Wiberg’s front yard. As they chatted, they waved and cheered as the parade rode by, and the Wibergs’ dog, Doug, took advantage of the situation to get some extra attention.