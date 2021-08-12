WATCH NOW: Comment period open for city's 2045 Statesville Land Development Plan

The city of Statesville is planning for its future, and it wants to hear from residents about how the city should develop as it goes into the coming decades.

An open house was held Tuesday night at the Statesville Civic Center for the planning department to present the 2045 Statesville Land Development Plan to the public for a second time. The city is asking for comments going forward.

“This is the second meeting where people can have input on where they think land uses should go or concerns with what the city’s needs are, and we relay all that to our planning board and city council, and we try to incorporate that into the adoption of the plan,” Planning Director Sherry Ashley said. “We may not be able to do 100% of them, but we take them into account.”

She said while residential development is occurring in the city’s more southern areas, the majority of growth is coming along the interstate corridors that cross through the city. Ashley said the city hopes that commercial and industrial growth can come into the city and fold in seamlessly with current infrastructure, but the plan also helps prepare for where improvements and changes can occur as that growth becomes a reality.