WATCH NOW: Comment period open for city's 2045 Statesville Land Development Plan

The city of Statesville is planning for its future, and it wants to hear from residents about how the city should develop as it goes into the coming decades.
An open house was held Tuesday night at the Statesville Civic Center for the planning department to present the 2045 Statesville Land Development Plan to the public for a second time. The city is asking for comments going forward.
“This is the second meeting where people can have input on where they think land uses should go or concerns with what the city’s needs are, and we relay all that to our planning board and city council, and we try to incorporate that into the adoption of the plan,” Planning Director Sherry Ashley said. “We may not be able to do 100% of them, but we take them into account.”
She said while residential development is occurring in the city’s more southern areas, the majority of growth is coming along the interstate corridors that cross through the city. Ashley said the city hopes that commercial and industrial growth can come into the city and fold in seamlessly with current infrastructure, but the plan also helps prepare for where improvements and changes can occur as that growth becomes a reality.
“I hope the public sees where growth is occurring in the city and understand this is just a guide when development comes to put it in the right locations,” Ashley said.
The city’s last update to the land development plan was in 2004, which was set to guide the city into 2020.
There were a number of “strategic focus areas” that are part of the city’s future plans, areas the city sees potential for growth, said Leigh Anne King, director at Clarion Associates, a planning and zoning firm in Chapel Hill. While there are focused several areas, King said Clarion Associates didn’t lose sight of the bigger picture, either.
“That’s something that’s unique to Statesville and some of the key opportunities moving forward, wanting to prioritize development and growth to those areas, really using an economic development lens, and thinking about the opportunities for the city, even outside those focus areas and improving quality of life factors,” King said.
King said it is important to remember the land development plan is a guide but isn’t policy. She said its goal is to see what areas are ripe for development as well as address issues to improve other areas in the city as well.
For residents, King said it’s important to see what the city sees ahead and what might happen as development comes to fruition in the coming years and let the city know what they think about those plans.
“There is flexibility in what can happen to the properties around them,” she said. “It’s important to understand what the vision is in the area you live in, work in, own a business in, and this is the opportunity to do that.”
One resident letting her voice be heard was Brenda Estes, who described herself as a lifelong Statesville resident who loves the city but hasn’t always been happy with the way things were developed. She said while progress is needed, she hopes the city doesn’t forget its past either.
“We need more retail, we nice places to shop, nice places to eat — not all fast food. I just don’t want to see my hometown destroyed,” Estes said. “I know we have to progress, I just wish they would hold on to some of the history here.”
She said while she knows often private property owners are mostly responsible for how land is used — she noted the Signal Hill Mall as a place that she believes needs to be addressed, even if it’s out of the city’s hands. She said she hopes the city can preserve some things while also bringing in more commerce.
