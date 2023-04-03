The blue bands that cover a pair of trees at the corner of Tradd and Water streets will serve as a reminder that it is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and of multiple organizations that work together to fight it.

“My goal is to work myself out of a job. That I never have to hear of a child being abused or neglected again. And it’s going to take all of us. That’s one of the main reasons why we decided as separate agencies to come together,” said Karen Thompson with Iredell County Social Services.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services, Guardian ad Litem of Iredell County, Pharos Parenting, Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center and Children’s Hope Alliance came together for the event on Monday and were joined by Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh, who read a proclamation that would also be read at the city council meeting. Students from American Renaissance School in Statesville helped tie the blue ribbons around the trees as part of the event.

The organizations that came together for the event said the hope was by coming together as a group, it would put a bigger spotlight on their work and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“It’s a collaboration. We started coming together and asking why we were doing our own thing so we joined forces so that’s a stronger event for everybody,” Beth McKeithan said. She is the executive director at Dove House.

Blue is the color of Child Abuse Prevention Month and McKeithan said they wanted to make a statement with the blue trees in Statesville, Troutman, Mooresville and Taylorsville.

“We thought if each town had a tree that was painted blue, that it would draw attention and raise awareness of our efforts and what we’re trying to accomplish,” McKeithan said. “It’s time for us as a community to stand up for these children. It’s time for us to stand up and say we aren’t going to tolerate this anymore.”

Along with the ribbons on the tree, there were 17 blue pinwheels put below the trees by Children’s Hope Alliance.

“The pinwheels represent the happy, carefree childhood that we want children to have, but the number more specifically in our garden here is 17, which represents the number of children that died at the hands of their parents or caregiver in the state of North Carolina in 2021,” Tonya Fowler said. She is the executive director at Pharos Parenting. “We want people to remember those children, be aware it is happening, and to know what the prevention efforts are that all of our organizations are making and to report it when they see it.”

And while these organizations work together regularly, they need the public to report abuse when it is known or suspected.

“I’m hoping people are willing to come together for the sake of the children of this community and to understand that the department of social services can’t do it by themselves,” Thompson said.

While DSS takes and investigates reports, Thompson said people reporting when they suspect abuse is key to the process beginning.

“It takes the community to prevent child abuse.”