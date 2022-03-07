WATCH NOW: Change of command: Iredell Composite Squadron transfers leadership

The cadets fell silent. Suddenly, commands were issued, the Pledge of Allegiance was given and the flag was handed over.
In a matter of minutes, with no interruption in the chain, Iredell Composite Squadron NC 162 of the Civil Air Patrol completed the change of the its command staff. In a quiet hangar at Statesville Regional Airport, the leadership of the 48 cadets efficiently moved from Maj. Scott N. Powell to Capt. Roger Ayscue.
In a ceremony that was filled with meaning, the cadets watched the leadership change. Powell offered remarks summing up his tenure, then Ayscue complimented the young men and women gathered in uniform. Many of them would receive their own promotions before the night ended.
In this moment, though, there was silence and solemnity. The airport was seemingly cloaked in darkness and quiet except for the ceremony at the far end of the site. Even those involved were efficient in their comments. They celebrated and motivated the cadets in attendance. Currently, there are 48 cadets in the Civil Air Patrol squadron, half of whom were present on Thursday night.
“It has been great working with everyone. … I couldn’t have worked with a better group. You guys absolutely rock,” Powell said, detailing awards the squadron has earned during his tenure.
“My hat is off to you guys. This would not have happened without you,” he said.
He encouraged the cadets to support their incoming commander, Ayscue.
He, too, applauded the squadron. He has been the deputy commander for the cadets for eight years. After thanking Lt. Col. Richard Rowan for honoring him with the leadership position, he turned his talk to the cadets.
“You are the best squadron in the state,” he said. “You are the best cadets any squadron could ever have.
“I’m there for you. I’ve had a lot of commanders in the Army that I looked up to. I thought they were great officers. … The best commander I’ve ever worked for is Scott Powell — Army, Civil Air Patrol or anywhere else.”
He stated that all policies and procedures will remain in place. He let the cadets know he would hold them accountable — and even in that offered encouragement for their future.
“One day, one of you is going to replace me. … So, make sure you learn right the first time,” he stated.
Powell admitted that leaving his role as commander was a little bittersweet, saying “it’s not a reluctance but a change,” but he had nothing but praise for Ayscue. Powell said commands change hands every four years, and the new commander is selected on a set of criteria. He says it is time for him to move on to his next adventure with CAP.
“I know it’s going into good hands,” he said.
He also earned his share of awards during his tenure. The squadron has won five consecutive Quality Cadet Unit Award based on goals achieved through the year and won the Squadron of Merit Award, which is given to the top squadron in the state, the last two years.
He also has additional duties within the unit, including a wing staff position within emergency services, which he has been doing for two years in addition to being commander. He and Ayscue hold volunteer positions within CAP.
“He works very, very well with people,” Powell said. “Of course, being in that type of position that is a must-type skill. You’ve got to be able to get along with people and be able to work with them well. He does that extremely well.”
In addition to its cadets, NC 162 has 38 senior members, 1st Lt. Tommy Cauthen said. A senior member is someone in the senior command in positions such as logistics, search and rescue, professional development, training, education, administration and six pilots. The Civil Air Patrol houses a plane at the airport, though it was not there Thursday night because it was undergoing maintenance. Cadets are taken on orientation flights, with each cadet getting five while learning with a different syllabus for each.
Landon Roseberry, 18, has risen to the role of cadet commander through promotions and experience. He works as kind of a middleman between cadets and senior members and participated in the ceremony Thursday. The senior joined the program when he was 12 and is working to earn an ROTC scholarship to Liberty University with the goal of becoming an Army intelligence officer. As a cadet, he has gained leadership experience that will affect his future career. He helps plan events and staff positions and has done so while learning more about the military environment.
He met an intelligence officer through the program who inspired him to potentially pursue that career. After participating in the ceremony Thursday, he offered insight into the new commander.
“(He is) probably the biggest mentor of my life in CAP,” Roseberry said. “Capt. Ayscue has basically taught me and provided me with the example and the fire to become a leader. He has taught me pretty much all that I know and has really set the bar as an example that I wish to follow. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in the Army. He took a lot of his skills and lessons he has learned and helped teach me.”
As to the ceremony itself, Roseberry understands just how important moments like this are to any member of the military — or those watching the change in command.