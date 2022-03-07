WATCH NOW: Change of command: Iredell Composite Squadron transfers leadership

“My hat is off to you guys. This would not have happened without you,” he said.

He encouraged the cadets to support their incoming commander, Ayscue.

He, too, applauded the squadron. He has been the deputy commander for the cadets for eight years. After thanking Lt. Col. Richard Rowan for honoring him with the leadership position, he turned his talk to the cadets.

“You are the best squadron in the state,” he said. “You are the best cadets any squadron could ever have.

“I’m there for you. I’ve had a lot of commanders in the Army that I looked up to. I thought they were great officers. … The best commander I’ve ever worked for is Scott Powell — Army, Civil Air Patrol or anywhere else.”

He stated that all policies and procedures will remain in place. He let the cadets know he would hold them accountable — and even in that offered encouragement for their future.

“One day, one of you is going to replace me. … So, make sure you learn right the first time,” he stated.