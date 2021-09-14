WATCH NOW: Celeste Henkel Elementary School students make human flag

The students of Celeste Henkel Elementary School waved red, white, and blue to form a human flag on Tuesday as they honored those lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the first responders who serve the community.

“Today, we stand together as a school to remember those who lost their lives, put their lives in danger to help other fellow men, and sacrificed their plans so that we, as a great nation, could piece together what an enemy tried to destroy,” principal Frank Saraco said during his speech to the students. “Today, we stand united to honor the first responders in our community- Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters, and police officers. These men and women are real-life superheroes. They wake up each morning ready to protect us from danger, sickness, and injustice.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some students were dressed up in patriotic-themed shirts and all seemed to be excited as Tim Kendall flew a drone above the students’ heads to snap a photo while they held up large pieces of paper to make an American flag on the baseball field at the school.

Saraco said he had done this with his students at a school in Florida 20 years ago and wanted to recreate that with the Celeste Henkel students. The activity was planned for last Friday, but Saraco said a number of factors led the school to postpone until Tuesday.