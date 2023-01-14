As Lt. Gary Simpson opened the back door of his patrol car, Abby eagerly jumped inside, ready to head off to work.

It’s a routine the two have practiced for nearly a decade but soon both will be calling it a career.

Simpson, a member of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) and Abby, the smallest but very productive member of the canine unit, are retiring the end of January.

It’s rare that a handler and canine retire at the same time, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Abby, a smaller version of a black Labrador retriever, joined the sheriff’s office in 2014 and was pared with Simpson, who had experience as a canine handler. His previous partner was Kas, a Belgian Malinois, and the difference in the two breeds was big adjustment for Simpson.

“I had one that was so high-strung (the Malinois) and one that was so laid-back and gentle she’d be in the back of the car and you would not know she was there,” Simpson said.

Abby, he said, has provided a valuable service to the citizens of Iredell County but to him as well. The value of having a partner with him every day, he said, is difficult to explain but it comes down to the bond between a dog and the handler. “You take care of them just like a kid. You feed them, train with them, play with them on your days off,” he said. “It’s very rewarding.”

Campbell said the addition of Abby was a change in direction for the sheriff’s office, which traditionally used the multi-functioned Malinois. Abby served a single function — she is a passive alert dog and was trained solely for narcotics detection. A passive alert dog lets the handler know they have found something by sitting rather than pawing or digging at the target.

Also, her smaller stature, about half the size of a traditional lab at 42 pounds, helped in performing her duties, Simpson said. She could fit into spaces that would not accommodate a larger breed. Her smaller size may also have played a role in her longevity on the job, Simpson said. She didn’t experience the hip issues that tend to plague the larger breeds.

In her years riding with Simpson, Abby has sniffed out millions of dollars of narcotics. “She’s been responsible for more than $4 million in narcotics alone,” Simpson said.

Sniffing out narcotics has not been Abby’s only contribution to the sheriff’s office. She is also a great public relations representative.

Thanks to her docile and gentle nature, she’s been a big hit when Simpson has taken her to schools, day care centers and nursing homes. “You can feel the excitement when you get her out of the car,” Simpson said. “They all love the dog.”

Abby came to the sheriff’s office thanks to a $9,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. She was purchased and trained by Jason Purgason of Highland Canine in Harmony.

While Abby is retiring after about a decade of service, for Simpson, his career has encompassed nearly three times that — at least in human years.

Becoming a law enforcement officer, he said, was in his blood. His grandfather was a military policeman and a canine handler. When he discussed the idea with his grandfather, Simpson said, he received nothing but encouragement. “He said you can’t go wrong in law enforcement. There’s always going to be a need,” Simpson said.

So in 1995, after getting his basic law enforcement training certificate, Simpson went to work at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. He worked in nearly every facet of the department — from patrol to narcotics investigation to patrol supervisor.

About nine years after starting his career, Simpson was recruited to come to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to join the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team. “That’s the same thing I was doing at Forsyth,” he said, so he decided to make the jump.

It’s a move he’s glad he made. “It felt comfortable from the beginning,” he said. “It felt like home.”

Over the years of patrolling the interstates of Iredell, looking for possible narcotics distributors, Simpson said, ICE has confiscated millions of dollars of drugs. The ICE unit, the second oldest in the state, has also developed a following among other law enforcement agencies seeking to duplicate its efforts, Campbell said.

They’ve been recognized for their efforts and been sought after for training other agencies. The members of the ICE team have trained officers from a variety of states on the East Coast, Campbell said.

In that time, they been responsible for the seizure of narcotics and cash that helped pay for everything from patrol cars to Simpson’s two canine partners. The dogs, Campbell said, are instrumental in finding the drugs the unit has confiscated.

And, in Abby’s case, she and Simpson and other members of the ICE unit, made a traffic stop that was linked to international terrorism efforts. A traffic stop yielded stolen computers that were being sold to fund ISIS terror cells in Afghanistan, Simpson said.

They’ve also made less dramatic but equally important arrests, Simpson said. “We’ve arrested people wanted for homicides (in other jurisdictions) and got them extradited to face justice,” he said.

Soon that will come to an end.

Since Simpson and Abby are both retiring at the same time, she will remain his partner, but in a much difference capacity. “She’s going to be a dog,” he said. “She’s going to be my pet.”

She will be going home with Simpson. Her veterinarian has written a retirement letter for Abby and, as usual in the case of a canine retirement, she will be offered to Simpson for $1.

Campbell said both Simpson and Abby will be missed both as colleagues and for the service they’ve provided to the citizens of Iredell County.