Dozens of local students will get their school year started off right thanks to the Bright Beginnings program at the Statesville YMCA after it took them back-to-school shopping on Saturday in Statesville.

The children got there early, all 70 of them, according to Statesville YMCA Executive Director Blake Blakely, and began their day with a breakfast prepared by Thrive Church at the YMCA. After filling up their bellies, it was time to fill up their back-to-school wardrobe with a trip to Walmart.

“This is their favorite time of year here,” Blakely said. “I’ve had a couple of kids earlier in the summer ask when we would be doing this again. They love it.”

Their school supplies, as well as shoes and hygiene supplies, were already packed away in the bookbags that had been donated.

It’s been a decade of Bright Beginnings at the YMCA and, in a news release before Saturday’s shopping spree, it recognizes the importance of a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social development and aims to empower them. In the state, one in five children live below the federal poverty level, which can make affording all a child’s needs difficult.

But that’s also why volunteers like Maria Turner from the UAW Freightliner TMP Local 3520 have taken part, knowing the role they play in starting off a student’s year prepared for school.

“I’ve been doing it for years, and we like to help people, kids, and families,” Turner said.

And when she sees the smile on the student she’s shopping with?

“It makes me feel good, warm inside.”