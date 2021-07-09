WATCH NOW: Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont remembers Ah'Miyahh Howell with pinwheel ceremony

A light breeze blew through the pinwheels on Friday as the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont remembered Ah’Miyahh Howell in a ceremony led by Rainbow Kidz.

The message for the children was that it was OK to grieve in the wake of two shootings, one that killed 8-year-old Howell and injured 7-year-old Tariq Lowery, and another that injured 10-year-old Maliki Ramseur.

“Today’s event is so important because our children needed the support. The day after it happened, we didn’t realize how traumatic it would be for our students. The partnership with Rainbow Kidz has been tremendous and they’ve stepped in and did everything we needed them to do,” Nakayla Griffin said. She is the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club.

The children of the Boys & Girls gathered in the shade outside the building on Cochran Street to listen to a short presentation from Rainbow Kidz, which included reading a poem about grieving together, speaking words of affirmation and courage to each other, and blowing on the pinwheels as they remembered Howell.

But Rainbow Kidz had been working with the children well before the pinwheel ceremony on Friday.