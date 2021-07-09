WATCH NOW: Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont remembers Ah'Miyahh Howell with pinwheel ceremony

A light breeze blew through the pinwheels on Friday as the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont remembered Ah’Miyahh Howell in a ceremony led by Rainbow Kidz.
The message for the children was that it was OK to grieve in the wake of two shootings, one that killed 8-year-old Howell and injured 7-year-old Tariq Lowery, and another that injured 10-year-old Maliki Ramseur.
“Today’s event is so important because our children needed the support. The day after it happened, we didn’t realize how traumatic it would be for our students. The partnership with Rainbow Kidz has been tremendous and they’ve stepped in and did everything we needed them to do,” Nakayla Griffin said. She is the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club.
The children of the Boys & Girls gathered in the shade outside the building on Cochran Street to listen to a short presentation from Rainbow Kidz, which included reading a poem about grieving together, speaking words of affirmation and courage to each other, and blowing on the pinwheels as they remembered Howell.
But Rainbow Kidz had been working with the children well before the pinwheel ceremony on Friday.
Griffin said that Rainbow Kidz came in to talk to the children and even the staff last week as many of them knew one or more of those who were shot, or lived nearby. Griffin said it was important because often young people don’t say anything and can carry that with them for the rest of their lives instead of working to process that trauma or grief.
“They didn’t know how to cope with their feelings because a lot of them were afraid, but Rainbow Kidz has helped us so much with helping them cope and just express themselves.”
Rainbow Kidz is part of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and provides resources and support for children and their families after losing a loved one. Griffin said they had partnered with Rainbow Kidz five years ago and the group has sessions with the Boys & Girls Club once a year over the summer. While the group is part of Hospice, the service was available to any children experiencing loss.
“It’s very important as counselors what we educate them on what grief can look like, that we teach them healthy ways to express their feelings, and coping skills,” Leigh Ann Darty said. She is the director of Rainbow Kidz. “It’s like putting tools in their tool kit. If they can learn early on how to deal with such tragic loss, like Ah’Miyahh, it can help them later on as life throws us all curveballs.”
One of the words that was heard several times Friday morning was courage.
Meredith Fleming, a social worker and grief counselor with Rainbow Kidz, said it was important for children to remember it takes courage to be vulnerable to speak about someone in their lives they’ve lost. Fleming said the children remembered they had each other as well.
And while the children’s short-term mental health is important too, Darty said, it is important to address the trauma the children face now instead of letting it linger. With the closeness of the tragedy for some of the children at the Boys & Girls Club, Darty said it was important for them to work on that now.
“What that can trigger, for a lifetime if you don’t deal with this grief now, early on, there can be problems. Physical problems like not feeling well, not wanting to go to school, sleeping, nightmares, and can lead to very big problems later on. Depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, whatever a person might feel they need to numb themselves because they haven’t dealt with the grief.”
“Yes children are resilient, but they’re resilient with the right resources, and that’s what’s important for their lifetime,” Darty said.
