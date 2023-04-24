Bigger is better when it comes to FeedNC’s new facility along Charlotte Highway in Mooresville as officials celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

“This facility is really amazing compared to the old one where we were all crowded trying to serve the meals as well as the training folks would be in the same place. We were tripping over ourselves at times,” FeedNC board member Mario Campos said. “Now you see this place, how amazing it is, and serving these folks here ... mixing with the community, with dignify, that’s great.”

According to Campos, just the warehouse area where food is inspected and sorted is roughly the size of the organization’s previous facility on South Broad Street.

With 26,000 square feet of space — which makes it three times larger than its previous location — the new facility is many things that FeedNC needs it to be as it goes about its mission to build a bigger table for the community and help those in need.

“It was a much smaller location. Everything was in one open area. We had food sorters in the middle, grocery orders on the side, our culinary and other students in a corner, so we all had to fight for space,” Development Associate Amber Barnhardt said. “Coming from a place where everything fits in one room to a building with multiple rooms in multiple locations, it’s really impactful.

“I can’t explain the change, but it’s a different experience. People don’t feel like they’re coming into a food pantry, it looks like an actual grocery store. They don’t feel like they’re coming to the soup kitchen because of the dinner setup.”

The new location builds off what FeedNC stands for, which is Food, Education, Essentials, and Dignity. Part of the changes is meant to make the experience more dignified and easier for people to access and to do so more comfortably.

“The first step is always the hardest, and that’s asking for help,” Barnhardt said.

Bigger, better

The larger facility allows them to build off of their previous work while also introducing new concepts, like Donoghue’s Open Door, a free community dining restaurant open to the entire community that allows those in need of a meal — and anyone from the public that would like to stop by and join them — to come in and order just like at a restaurant.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience if you will. We spent a lot of time figuring out what this space is, a 2023 soup kitchen if you will,” Program Director Brittney Holbert said. “It’s a more dignified experience. We also invite the whole community into this space and you can share a meal with someone you might not meet otherwise.”

The dining format — which serves a full breakfast and lunch menu daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes dishes such as smoothies, breakfast bowls, pancakes, burgers, salads, wings, and a full kid’s menu — is supported by its Culinary Workforce Development students and volunteer cooking teams with supervision from Culinary Director Brendan Krebs.

I-CATS will help get people there, and Holbert said that the number of walk-ups typically make up less than 5% of those they serve.

While the community dining room isn’t need-based, its other services are and there is an application process involved as there are food, laundry and other services provided by FeedNC.

Other services in the building include Grassroots Grocery, which serves 764 people with free weekly groceries, and will now have the capacity to serve up to twice as many people per week. The kitchen and groceries will be supplemented by Mimi’s Garden, which is named after Brenda Jackson (also known as Mimi), the mother of Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer.

Building off its own strength is something the organization uses as a purpose to help others get on their feet. Its two separate 12-week courses for culinary and warehouse career tracks both help FeedNC with its daily work, but also send the unemployed or underemployed participants off with professional certifications.

“The goal of the program is after 12 weeks, we’ve got 45 partners in the community, local businesses, restaurants, all different places that are able to hire our students at the end of the program. The goal is to get unemployed or underemployed up to a livable wage,” Holbert said.