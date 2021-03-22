WATCH NOW: Big Rig, Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Big Rig was found after surviving outside for a week in Statesville. His owner dumped him at a truck stop. But that won’t stop this little man! He is the sweetest little guy out there. He is dog and kid friendly and loves to play chase with toys. He’s around 12 years of age and a chihuahua mix. If you’re interested in adopting Big Rig, fill out an application at RescueRanchAdoptions.com