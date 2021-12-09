WATCH NOW: Betty’s School of Dance brings 'Nutcracker' to Maple Leaf Health Care

The familiar sounds of “The Nutcracker” played outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday as performers from Betty’s School of Dance danced their way around the facility to bring some Christmas cheer to its residents.

“We began this when a lot of the residents were not able to get out at all or have visitors, so we decided to bring ‘The Nutcracker’ to them instead,” Natasha Marko said. She is the owner of Betty’s School of Dance. “We’re hoping that they can experience the joy we have with ‘Nutcracker.’”

She said they plan to keep the tradition going in the years to come. Rubynel Holt, the activity director at Maple Leaf, said they look forward to it and other performances in the future.

“We’re very excited when they show up,” Holt said. “We haven’t had a lot of activities due to COVID,” Holt said. “So this was very exciting to them, especially because they love children, and having them perform for them.”

The full performances of their show will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. Tickets bought online at DanceNC.com before the show are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for children.

