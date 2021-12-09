WATCH NOW: Betty’s School of Dance brings 'Nutcracker' to Maple Leaf Health Care

Layla Overcash dances in the role of the Dew Drop Fairy in Waltz of the Flowers at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville on Wednesday. Behind her is Riley Fox.
Children playing the role of Tiny Mice in Act I of "The Nutcracker" dance outside of Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville on Wednesday.
From left, Lillian Furry, Riley Fox, Anne Meluch, and Delaney Bumgarner dance as Flowers in Waltz of the Flowers.
Ruthie Brower and Saige Dalrymple play the role of Ginger Snaps and dance outside of Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville on Thursday.
Layla Overcash as the Dew Drop Fairy in the Waltz of the Flowers with Lillian Furry and Riley Fox dancing in the background.
Ruby Wood and Lydia Brower dance as Ruby plays the role of a Tiny Tea dancer in the Kingdom of Sweets while Lydia leads.
Kendall Kerley's shadow is seen as she dances along the wall, playing the role of an angel who guides Clara in her journey to the Kingdom of Sweets in "The Nutcracker."
Aurora Vicidomini is another angel who guides Clara to the Kingdom of Sweets.
Hailee Mitchell, a demi-soloist in Waltz of the Flowers, dances with Delaney Bumgarner.
Lillian Furry, right, and Kaitlinn Campbell dance outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday in Statesville.
Riley Fox, Delaney Bumgarner, Paige Suthers, Kaitlinn Campbell and Sadie Martin dance as part of the Waltz of the Flowers outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday.
Evelyn Gabler, Echo Myers, Kendall Kerley and Harper Speaks play the role
of angels who guide Clara in her journey to the Kingdom of Sweets in a performance outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday.
Julianne Lunsford, Alice Rios and Valerie Soriano perform outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday.
Noah Valencia dances outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday.
The familiar sounds of “The Nutcracker” played outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday as performers from Betty’s School of Dance danced their way around the facility to bring some Christmas cheer to its residents.
“We began this when a lot of the residents were not able to get out at all or have visitors, so we decided to bring ‘The Nutcracker’ to them instead,” Natasha Marko said. She is the owner of Betty’s School of Dance. “We’re hoping that they can experience the joy we have with ‘Nutcracker.’”
She said they plan to keep the tradition going in the years to come. Rubynel Holt, the activity director at Maple Leaf, said they look forward to it and other performances in the future.
“We’re very excited when they show up,” Holt said. “We haven’t had a lot of activities due to COVID,” Holt said. “So this was very exciting to them, especially because they love children, and having them perform for them.”
The full performances of their show will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. Tickets bought online at DanceNC.com before the show are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for children.
