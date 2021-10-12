WATCH NOW: Bentley Center gets new floor after 25 years

The Bentley Center’s new floor is a welcome change for those playing basketball on it, but that’s not the only thing it will be used for.

The new floor also allows the center to offer more activities, as lines are painted on it not only for basketball but for volleyball and pickleball as well, Richard Griggs, Statesville’s recreation and parks director, said.

“We wanted to put something that would be better performing and safer, and something that would that would brighten the facility up inside,” Griggs said. “It’s just going to create an opportunity for us to use that gymnasium as a little bit more of a multipurpose space for a variety of sports and activities as opposed to just basketball.”

The old floor was a perforated sport court flooring that was installed when the facility opened in 1996, Kali Bailey, program director for the Recreation and Parks Department, said. The new floor is the newest model of Sport Court flooring and is a high-gloss, unperforated sport court floor that resembles the look of a wooden basketball court. The project cost an estimated $55,000. Charlotte-based Sport Court Carolina installed the floor.