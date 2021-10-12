WATCH NOW: Bentley Center gets new floor after 25 years

The Bentley Center’s new floor is a welcome change for those playing basketball on it, but that’s not the only thing it will be used for.
The new floor also allows the center to offer more activities, as lines are painted on it not only for basketball but for volleyball and pickleball as well, Richard Griggs, Statesville’s recreation and parks director, said.
“We wanted to put something that would be better performing and safer, and something that would that would brighten the facility up inside,” Griggs said. “It’s just going to create an opportunity for us to use that gymnasium as a little bit more of a multipurpose space for a variety of sports and activities as opposed to just basketball.”
The old floor was a perforated sport court flooring that was installed when the facility opened in 1996, Kali Bailey, program director for the Recreation and Parks Department, said. The new floor is the newest model of Sport Court flooring and is a high-gloss, unperforated sport court floor that resembles the look of a wooden basketball court. The project cost an estimated $55,000. Charlotte-based Sport Court Carolina installed the floor.
“The old flooring was aged significantly. The new floor is safer, more durable, and certainly gives the interior of the Bentley Center a fresher and brighter feel,” Bailey said.
Griggs also said the city is looking to update the lighting in the center, but for now, the floor is ready for the public to play on it.
“It’s a lot safer. It’s something the kids have been asking for years,” City Councilman Frederick Foster said.
Council members Doris Allison and Foster, who represent Ward Three and Ward Six respectively, said they were pleased to see the city replace the floor, an issue they said their constituents had wanted addressed for some time. Allison said the council and city management saw the opportunity to upgrade the facilities there and at Harris Park this earlier year.
