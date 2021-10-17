WATCH NOW: Bell rings once again in Cool Spring after Ruritan Club completes tower project

A small piece of Cool Spring history rang loudly and clearly on Saturday as Cool Spring Elementary School students pulled on the same bell that was used more than 100 years ago.

“I’ve just been so impressed with the background with the area, and that it builds on years and years of traditions, students being here, families being here, and it continues that tradition,” Jennifer Dalton, Cool Spring Elementary principal, said.

Members of the community gathered at the elementary school for food, fun, and enjoying each other’s company before dedicating the bell tower that afternoon.

While the schools have changed over the years — at one time, all 12 grades would go through one school in Cool Spring — the Cool Spring Ruritan Club wanted to bring a piece of history back to the area in the form of the bell tower and a bell that was first used in 1903. It was taken down during the reconstruction of the school more than five years ago.