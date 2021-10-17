WATCH NOW: Bell rings once again in Cool Spring after Ruritan Club completes tower project

A small piece of Cool Spring history rang loudly and clearly on Saturday as Cool Spring Elementary School students pulled on the same bell that was used more than 100 years ago.
“I’ve just been so impressed with the background with the area, and that it builds on years and years of traditions, students being here, families being here, and it continues that tradition,” Jennifer Dalton, Cool Spring Elementary principal, said.
Members of the community gathered at the elementary school for food, fun, and enjoying each other’s company before dedicating the bell tower that afternoon.
While the schools have changed over the years — at one time, all 12 grades would go through one school in Cool Spring — the Cool Spring Ruritan Club wanted to bring a piece of history back to the area in the form of the bell tower and a bell that was first used in 1903. It was taken down during the reconstruction of the school more than five years ago.
The Ruritan Club raised money and worked with local businesses to complete what is estimated to be a $60,000 project in all — at no cost to the school. The club thanked Statesville Brick, Lil Shavers Building Supply, Shoaf Concrete and the many people who donated to turn an idea from member Chris Shoobridge into a reality. The Ruritans also thanked Jason Privette for his brickwork as well as club members Andy Tomlin, Billy Hobbs and Josh Garrison.
“I had thought that it would be great if the club could work to re-create the bell tower and restore the bell to a prominent location in front of the school and at the same time, we could recognize the tireless efforts of Bill Robertson as an ardent supporter of the Cool Spring School and Ruritan Club,” Shoobridge said in his presentation on Saturday.
The late Robertson was a charter member of the Ruritan Club in Cool Spring and a long time educator in Iredell County.
Robertson’s family was on hand for the dedication as well as for when a stone with his name was placed in his memory on the tower, as well as an older one placed by former students in the memory of Professor J.F. Mitchell.
